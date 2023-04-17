



Combination therapy with dabrafenib and trametinib was previously treated, Bluff According to the results of the ROAR study, the V600E mutation. These results will be presented as a poster at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023, natural medicine. Phase 2 ROAR study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02034110) enrolled 206 patients Bluff V600E mutated cancer. Cancer types include anaplastic thyroid carcinoma (ATC), small intestinal adenocarcinoma (ASI), biliary tract cancer (BTC), gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), hairy cell leukemia (HCL), high-grade high-grade glioma (HGG), low-grade glioma (LGG), and multiple myeloma (MM). keep reading The mean age of patients at baseline was 57.1 years, and 56% of patients were male. Patients had previously received chemotherapy (83%), surgery (59%), radiotherapy (46%), biologic therapy (32%), immunotherapy (16%), and other treatments. During the study, patients received dabrafenib 150 mg twice daily and trametinib 2 mg once daily. They were treated until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or death. Median exposure to dabrafenib was 12.5 months and median exposure to trametinib was 12.0 months. The primary endpoint was investigator-assessed overall response rate (ORR). ORR was >50% in all cohorts except the HGG (33%) and GIST cohorts. The GIST cohort consisted of her one patient, whose best response was stable disease. Data on ORR, duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for the entire cohort are presented in the table below. Evaluation results by investigator by cancer type type of cancer ORR Median DOR Median PFS Median OS ATC (n=36) 56% 14.4 months 6.7 months 14.5 months ASI (n=3) 67% 7.7 months 9.5 months 21.8 months Bitcoin (n=43) 53% 8.9 months 9.0 months 13.5 months HCL (n=55) 89% not received Unable to estimate due to small number of events Unable to estimate due to small number of events HGG (n=45) 33% 31.2 months 5.5 months 17.6 months LGGs (n=13) 54% not received Unable to estimate due to small number of events Unable to estimate due to small number of events MM (n=10) 50% 11.1 months 6.3 months 33.9 months Across all cohorts, treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurred in 87.9% of patients. The most common TRAEs were fever (40.8%), fatigue (25.7%), chills (25.7%), nausea (23.8%), and rash (20.4%). A total of 111 patients (54%) died. He had 20 (9.7%) deaths within 30 days of the last dose of study treatment. Most of the deaths (n=90) were due to disease progression and there were no treatment-related deaths. These results are US approval Combination of dabrafenib and trametinib for patients with advanced solid tumors Bluff A mutation in V600E. Disclosure: This study was supported by Novartis. Some study authors declared affiliations with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies. See the original references for a complete list of disclosures.

References



1. Subbiah V, Kreitman RJ, Wainberg ZA, et al. Tumor-independent efficacy and safety of dabrafenib and trametinib in rare cancers with BRAFV600E mutation: ROAR basket studyAACR 2023. April 14-19, 2023. Abstract CT083. 2. Subbiah V, Kreitman RJ, Wainberg ZA, et al. Combination of Dabrafenib and Trametinib in Rare Cancers with BRAFV600E Mutations: A Phase 2 ROAR Study. NightwizPublished online April 14, 2023. doi:10.1038/s41591-023-02321-8

