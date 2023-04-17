Persistent psychosis associated with extreme delta brushes in anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis: a case report BMC Psychiatry





A 15-year-old female patient was taken by her parents to the psychiatric emergency room in March 2015 and presented with auditory and visual hallucinations and delusions (referred to as command hallucinations, thought broadcasts, and persecution delusions). characterized the first episode of psychosis. After 2 months, he progressed to fever, rigors, and seizures, as well as difficulty speaking and walking. The patient was impulsive, hypersexual, and had no control. There was no medical or psychiatric history, substance abuse, or family history of neurological disorders. She was catatonic when admitted in June 2015 (she scored 11/14 on the Bush-Francis Catatonia Screening Instrument, previously used to assess catatonia in anti-NMDAR encephalitis). bottom). [10], had ongoing orofacial and hand dyskinesias, autonomic dysfunction, and horizontal nystagmus. Serological tests were negative for HIV, hepatitis, syphilis, rheumatoid factor, antinuclear antibodies, and ANCA.Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) showed 2 cells/mm3 and protein levels at 57 mg/dL Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed small bilateral areas of encephalomalacia in the occipital lobe of the brain. Electroencephalography (EEG) identified EDB (Fig. 1). 1A) At this time she had frequent motor seizures and was comatose. She was given methylprednisolone 1 g/day for her 5 days and immunoglobulin (IVIG) 400 mg/kg/day for her 5 days and no adverse events occurred. Anti-NMDAR immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies were positive in her CSF (titer not recorded). Computed tomography (CT) of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, pelvic MRI, and transvaginal ultrasound were negative for malignancy. Seizures subsided and dyskinesias improved. Figure 1 A – EEG during wakefulness showing a slowdown in background activity and an extreme delta brush (EDB) mainly in the left frontal region. B – EEG during somnolence (sleep stage N1) with predominantly irregular delta rhythms without EDB. EEG parameters: sensitivity 15 μV/mm.High frequency filter 70 Hz; Low frequency filter 0.5 Hz; Notch filter on; Sampling rate: 1024 Hz; After 6 months of follow-up, there was significant improvement in cognitive function (Mini-Mental State Examination [MMSE] 27/30), auditory hallucinations improved after the use of quetiapine 300 mg/day. From 2016 to 2019, she was neurologically stable, cognitively preserved, and seizure-free. The only remaining symptoms were occasional auditory hallucinations and impulsivity. There is no follow-up EEG from this period. In March 2019, a new EEG was requested due to persistent psychiatric symptoms, revealing extreme delta brushes (Figure 1). 1A). We also requested a new CSF anti-NMDAR test, which was not performed due to social factors. Risperidone 2 mg/day resolved hallucinations and improved impulsivity. Treatment was not started because the patient missed the next appointment. In August 2020, 5 years after her first symptoms of anti-NMDAR encephalitis, she presented with irritability, apathy, attentional fluctuations, social isolation, seizures, speech disturbances, nystagmus, and orofacial dyskinesias. She was started on intravenous methylprednisolone (1 g/day for 5 days for her) and her IVIG (400 mg/kg/day for 5 days for her). An EEG performed in September 2020 showed persistence of EDB. Pelvic MRI and infection screening were negative. Anti-NMDAR IgG antibodies were positive in serum (titer 1:200) and CSF (titer 1:64). One month after IVIG, seizures and dyskinesias improved, but impulsive behaviors and auditory hallucinations persisted. He was then prescribed cyclophosphamide 750 mg/m2 and rituximab 750 mg/m2. The dyskinesias resolved and the hallucinations subsided. Her most recent EEG (January 2021) revealed normal baseline activity without EDB (Fig. 1B). The timeline of disease course is shown in Figure 1. 2The patient has returned to her previous daily activities and her latest MMSE is 27/30. Figure 2 Timeline showing the disease course of a patient with anti-NMDA encephalitis and persistent extreme delta brushes

