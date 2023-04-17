Physical activity improves symptoms in adults

April 17, 2023

High-intensity physical activity significantly improves mental health symptoms in adults with a variety of clinical conditions, according to a recently published meta-analysis. British Journal of Sports Medicine. We found that bouts of vigorous exercise were most effective in improving symptoms of mild to moderate depression and anxiety compared with usual care.1

High-intensity workouts have been found to be most effective in improving symptoms of depression and anxiety. Short-term interventions of 12 weeks or less were more effective in improving symptoms than long-term interventions. exercise programOutcomes were measured by self-report or clinical assessment.

healthy adults, adults mental health Adults with disabilities, and chronic diseases were included in 97 systematic reviews. The study found mental health benefits associated with all modes of physical activity, including strength-based exercises. mixed-mode exercises; stretching, yoga, and mind-body modalities; and aerobic exercise.

exercise, depression, anxiety

Although positive effects were across all groups, the clinical effects of different modes of physical activity varied. Researchers found that resistance or strength training had the greatest beneficial effects. depressive symptoms.

“Physical activity contributes to depression through a variety of neuromolecular mechanisms, including increased expression of neurotrophic factors, increased availability of serotonin and norepinephrine, modulation of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis activity, and reduction of systemic inflammation. ,” wrote the researchers.

about the symptoms of anxietymind-body modalities like yoga had the greatest impact.

“Physical activity (PA) for depression and anxiety is due to a combination of different psychological, neurophysiological, and social mechanisms,” said the researchers. “Different modes of PA stimulate different physiological and psychosocial effects, which were supported by our findings.”

High-intensity exercise is also associated with improvements in: sleepy — thought to be closely related to mental health.2 For middle-aged and older adults, the long-term effects of too much sleep (more than 8 hours) or too little sleep (less than 6 hours) can lead to death from a variety of causes, including cardiovascular disease. Exercise can help negate these death risks. In a recent UK-based population cohort, exercised adults often had a significantly reduced risk of death associated with sleep duration. The risk was almost non-existent when adults exceeded the WHO-recommended 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week.3

In the current study, adults who benefited most from physical activity included generally healthy adults. pregnant or postpartum women; adults with depression; and adults with HIV or kidney disease. Participants included adults over the age of 18.

Exercise and ADHD

Exercise was highly valued by people with ADHD additiontreatment questionnaire Conducted in 2017. Symptoms of ADHD — May coexist and exacerbate symptoms of mood disorders such as depression.

Exercise was one of the highest rated treatment options among adults in the survey, but only 17% said exercise was based on their doctor’s recommendations. but medication was used more frequently to treat symptoms.Patients said they believed the medication had a more “immediate” and “consistent” effect. ADHD medication — including sleep disturbances and irritability — only 37% addition Survey respondents said that physical activity is included in their treatment plans.

The current meta-analysis found that ‘effect size reductions for symptoms of depression (-0.43) and anxiety (-0.42) are comparable to or slightly greater than those observed with psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy.’ I was.

Limitations and future research

A growing body of research exercise and mental health Promising, but not without its drawbacks.

Researchers in the current analysis “applied rigorous criteria regarding the design of randomized controlled trials of components to ensure that effects could be attributed with confidence to PA,” but the AMSTAR 2 assessment It was marginal. Of the 97 systematic reviews, 77 received clinically low scores. These studies were identified as having at least one serious flaw and at least three non-serious weaknesses.

Meta-analysis published in Nature We found many short trial durations, small sample sizes, variable outcome measures, and other potential biases or inconsistencies in motor and cognitive studies.Four Five That’s not to say that exercise doesn’t have cognitive (or social, or physical) benefits, but research on mental health and exercise needs further validation.

“Organizations working on public health such as: world health organization or National Institutes of Healthcurrently recommends regular exercise as a means of maintaining a healthy cognitive state, but we cannot make firm conclusions based on our findings,” they wrote.

A current study acknowledges this, stating:

Future studies should reflect these limitations and explore how to integrate definitive findings into clinician and patient settings.

View Article Source

1 Singh, B., Olds, T., Curtis, R., et al. (2023). Effectiveness of physical activity interventions to ameliorate depression, anxiety, and distress: an overview of a systematic review. British Journal of Sports Medicine. Doi: 10.1136/bjsports-2022-106195 2 Suni, E., and Dimitriu, A. (17 March 2023). mental health and sleep. sleep foundation. https://www.sleepfoundation.org/mental-health 3 Liang, YY, Feng, H., Chen, Y., Jin, X., Xue, H., Zhou, M., Ma, H., Ai, S., Wing, Y., Geng, Q., Zhang , J. (2023). Associations between physical activity and sleep duration and risk of all-cause and specific-cause mortality: a population-based cohort study using accelerometers. European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, zwad060. https://doi.org/10.1093/eurjpc/zwad060 Four Pollina, R. (28 March 2023). New research suggests that physical exercise has “little” mental benefits. new york post. https://nypost.com/2023/03/28/new-research-suggests-physical-exercise-has-little-mental-benefits/ Five Ciria, LF, Román-Caballero, R., Vadillo, MA, etc. A comprehensive review of randomized controlled trials of the effects of physical exercise on cognition. Nat Hum Behav (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-023-01554-4