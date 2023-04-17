UK tick-borne encephalitis virus – what it is and how to protect yourself

Confirmed example of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) recently reported in the UKTBE is an inflammation of the brain caused by a virus transmitted by tick bites.

These blood-sucking arthropods port and transmission various infections. Although many people associate tick bites with Lyme disease, in much of Europe (northern, central and eastern regions, and even parts of Asia), TBE virus You can send it in the same tick.

in fact, no more 3,800 cases According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, TBE was reported in 24 European countries in 2020. The incidence in Europe was 0.9 cases per 100,000 population in 2020, but there is wide variation between countries. For example, in the Czech Republic it was 7.9 per 100,000 and in Lithuania it was 24.3 per 100,000.

While there has been spread of TBE to the usual known regions, a general upward trend in human cases has been noted in recent years. The reasons for this are not fully understood, but climate change may be an important factor.

The virus did not exist in the UK until recently.First case reported 2019 Infected infants in southern England.This was followed by another possible case from the south of England 2020A case was reported in June 2022 in scotlandand the latest case reported in October 2022 was in a person believed to have become infected while visiting the North Yorkshire Moors in England.

Taken together, this evidence suggests that the TBE virus is currently circulating successfully in the UK, albeit at low levels.

how did you get here

Ticks can “tie the lift” to migratory birds. This is probably an entry route into the UK.However, the virus establish and circulate, requires specific climatic conditions that allow the various life stages of ticks to feed on the blood of vertebrate hosts (such as rodents). Viruses can be transmitted from infected ticks to uninfected ticks if they feed on the same host.

2019 onwards, british tick Low levels of TBE virus were detected in both ticks Thetford Forest Hampshire and Dorset border region. Ticks infected with the TBE virus have also been detected. new forest and the North Yorkshire Moors.

We found slight differences in the genetic background of these viruses, suggesting introduction from multiple locations.





TBE virus Based on the geographical areas where they are commonly found, they can be divided into five subspecies. The variant detected in the UK so far belongs to the European subtype of the TBE virus, and he of the milder variant is one.

Each variant is composed of multiple strains. Detected in the UK showed similarities Norwegian Mandal, a strain identified in 2009, and a strain detected in the Netherlands in 2017.

symptoms

The name of the virus includes encephalitis, but just because you get it doesn’t mean you will get it. encephalitis (brain swelling).

of Effects of this virus From no symptoms to fever, fatigue, body aches, and central nervous system infections (meningitis to severe encephalitis), encephalitis can lead to long-term neurological damage or death. , which is more common in older patients.

More serious symptoms to watch for that may indicate encephalitis include severe headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, and weakness in the arms and legs.

Prevention of TBE

Usually TBE show pattern of the season It peaks in July and August.

there is vaccination It has been used for many years to prevent TBE in endemic areas. Vaccines are safe and highly effective, but they require boosters.

Due to the low levels of TBE virus in the UK, vaccination is probably not justified but should be actively monitored. Vaccination may be considered for certain groups at high risk of exposure to ticks, such as forestry workers.

Vaccines are also worth considering for people I plan to visit a country where TBE is common and do some outdoor activities there. The vaccine is not available in his NHS, but can be accessed through the Travel Clinic.





As we see the TBE virus take hold in the UK, people who become sick from tick bites should now be screened for the full range of tick-borne pathogens, not just the well-known Lyme disease test. need to do it. therefore, UK Health Security Agency It is recommended that hospital testing be modified so that new cases can be detected quickly.

In addition, increased tick surveillance will help us understand the risk of TBE in different parts of the UK.

The overall risk to the public is very low, but people can take simple solution Reduces the risk of tick bites when outdoors in wastelands and woodlands. These include walking on clearly marked trails, covering the skin with clothing as much as possible, and using insect repellents such as DEET.

It is also worth checking your body for ticks after spending time in potentially tick-infested areas. People who feel unwell after being bitten by a tick should seek medical attention.