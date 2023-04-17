Researchers have found that poor diet may contribute to type 2 diabetes

Studies have found that poor diet is responsible for more than 14.1 million cases of type 2 diabetes.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Examining data from 1990 and 2018, this analysis provides valuable insight into which dietary factors increase the burden of type 2 diabetes by region of the world.

Of the 11 dietary factors considered, three contributed significantly to the rising global incidence of type 2 diabetes. Not enough whole grains, too much white rice and wheat, and too much processed meat. Factors such as drinking too much fruit juice and not eating enough non-starchy vegetables, nuts, or seeds had little effect on new cases of the disease.

“Our study suggests that poor carbohydrate quality is the leading cause of diet-related type 2 diabetes globally, with important variations across countries and over time.” said senior author Darish Mozaffarian. “These new findings highlight key areas for national and global focus to improve nutrition and reduce the devastating burden of diabetes.”

Type 2 diabetes is characterized by the body’s cells becoming resistant to insulin. All 184 countries included in the Nature Medicine study saw an increase in his type 2 diabetes cases between 1990 and 2018, increasing the burden on individuals, families and health systems. is shown.

The research team combined demographics from multiple sources, estimates of global type 2 diabetes prevalence, and data on the impact of food choices on people with obesity and type 2 diabetes from multiple published papers in a global study. A model was created based on information from the Dietary Database.

Analysis reveals that poor diets are responsible for a large proportion of the total incidence of type 2 diabetes globally, among men and women, young and old, urban and rural populations. rice field.

Regionally, Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, especially Poland and Russia, where diets tend to be rich in red meat, processed meat, and potatoes, had the highest number of diet-related type 2 diabetes cases. Incidence was also high in Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly in Colombia and Mexico, due to high consumption of sugary drinks, processed meats, and low intake of whole grains.

Regions where diet had a modest impact on type 2 diabetes cases included South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, but between 1990 and 2018, poor diets contributed to the largest number of type 2 diabetes cases. An increase in was observed in sub-Saharan Africa. Of the 30 populous countries surveyed, India, Nigeria and Ethiopia had the fewest cases of her type 2 diabetes associated with an unhealthy diet.

“If left unchecked and projected to rise in incidence, type 2 diabetes will continue to impact human health, economic productivity, and the capacity of health systems, and contribute to health inequalities around the world. ”said lead author Meghan O’Hearn. She conducted this research as a PhD candidate at the Friedman School and is now a non-profit organization enabling innovative food and agriculture companies to measurably improve nutritional outcomes for underserved populations. I work as Impact Director for Food Systems for the Future, an institutional and for-profit foundation. low-income communities. “These findings inform nutritional priorities for clinicians, policy makers, and private sector stakeholders to encourage healthier dietary choices in dealing with this pandemic. It helps.”

Another recent study estimated that 40% of people with type 2 diabetes worldwide are attributable to a suboptimal diet, lower than the 70% reported in the Nature Medicine paper. Attributing new information in the analysis. Up-to-date data on diet based on national individual-level dietary surveys, not agricultural estimates. Investigators also note that the uncertainty in these new estimates has been presented. This may continue to be refined as new data emerge.