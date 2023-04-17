



Not only does raw honey taste great, it may be a (literally) health tip. Honey, especially robinia, clover and unprocessed raw honey, can improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels, according to new research. “There may be benefits to adding honey Add Natural Sweeteners to an Already Healthy Dietsay Dr. Taimur Habib, M.D. Physician in Fairfield. Diet vs Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Levels Most of the foods we eat contain sugar and fat. And that sugar and fat affect the levels of glucose and cholesterol in our blood. Glucose spikes caused by sugar are usually only temporary because our bodies produce more insulin. “However, eating too much sugar or fat consistently can lead to weight gain. could be,” explains Dr. Habib. A diet low in refined sugars and saturated fats and regular exercise keep blood sugar and cholesterol levels low. > RELATED: These 3 Drinks Help Balance Your Blood Sugar turning refined sugar into honey If you often eat refined sugars such as granulated sugar or corn syrup, it may be time to replace them with honey or natural sweeteners. “Natural sweeteners like sugar in fruit are better for us because they don’t raise blood sugar levels as much as refined sugar and don’t lead to weight gain,” explains Dr. Habib. An Added Bonus – Studies show that small amounts of honey can boost your immune system and provide other health benefits as well. > Want more health news? To sign up for text alerts, send StartHere to 85209. Excessive intake of any kind of sugar is harmful Dr. Habib considers two teaspoons of honey a day to be a healthy amount for most people who don’t have diabetes. There is a possibility. “Studies have shown beneficial effects in raising good cholesterol and potentially lowering glucose and bad cholesterol levels, so it’s worth trying,” Dr. Habib adds. Plus, it tastes delicious!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://healthnewshub.org/this-sweetener-may-help-lower-blood-sugar-and-cholesterol-levels-ffpcpx/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related