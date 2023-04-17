Landmark study could help doctors detect Parkinson’s disease before symptoms

Arlington (CBSNewsTexas) – Groundbreaking new research could help doctors spot Parkinson’s disease even before symptoms appear.

About 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year. Symptoms are usually what lead to a diagnosis, but a new study reveals ways that may lead to earlier intervention.

Dr. Kevin Conner is a neurologist at Texas Health Arlington Memorial. He wasn’t involved in his research, but he helped take it apart.

He said the researchers began by identifying patients they felt were at risk for Parkinson’s disease.

“They did what they called a smell test,” Conner said. confirmed.”

Conner said researchers asked patients if they had specific sleep disorders. He said a spinal tap was performed to test for specific proteins associated with Parkinson’s disease.

“Neurodegenerative diseases are progressive, and perhaps if we could identify something that would lower this protein in the brain, it would change the game.” It’s about developing new drugs that are meant to affect the disease, because by then it tends to be too late.”

Conner said COVID-19 can disrupt a person’s sense of smell, making the test impractical for most patients at this time. However, in terms of potential speed-up of research, this is a significant advance.

This research was funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation.