Texas Dog Owner Warns Others After Bobcat Attack – Stay Vigilant – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





A North Texas dog owner warns others to be extra careful with their pets after being attacked by a bobcat. Little Joe is very sly and Rescue Pup is a little tired of the outdoors after being attacked in his own yard. Bobcat attack on Grapevine It happened the Saturday before Easter along Overlook Drive Grapevine. “He had big cuts…and he had big bite marks…and several cuts on his back,” said George Dalton, Joe’s owner. Dalton says he heard a 5-year-old Chihuahua mix dog barking from his natural garden while gardening. “When I heard him crying, I thought he was caught in some kind of wire, so I caught him and went to help him. Then that big animal flew away.. When it exploded out of the bushes, I was stunned, Dalton: “It hit me and went over the fence. My first reaction was, ‘Oh, that was a bobcat.'” Bobcats are native to Texas and migrate in search of food Bobcats are native to Texas, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. An average domestic cat, he is twice the size and has pointed, shaggy ears and a short, bobbed tail. “Bobcat attacks on pets are also very rare, and usually occur when you have a familiar animal, so they learn to associate the area with their food source,” says Rachel, an urban wildlife biologist. Richter says. Richter says bobcats live throughout the Dallas and Fort Worth areas. They roam year-round in search of rodents and usually avoid contact with humans or pets unless they are intentionally or accidentally made comfortable or fed. What to do if you come in contact with a bobcat What to do if you encounter a bobcat “What we recommend is to graze the animal,” Richter said. “This is basically making a lot of noise, so clap your hands, yell, wave your arms, take the lid off the pot and bang them together.” Also, as with coyote sightings, call Texas Parks and Wildlife if you have a behavior problem. Dalton wants pet owners to be vigilant with Grapevine and beyond. Especially since the bobcat is back for Easter and has been seen by our neighbors in the last few days. Meanwhile, Little Joe spends more time indoors, and Dalton is grateful that his bobcat encounter didn’t cost him more than a vet bill. “I’m fine now. $1000 lighter in my pocket, but I’m fine. Good thing he’s fine.”

