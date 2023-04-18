Health
Anixa Biosciences and Cleveland Clinic Announce Positive Data from Phase 1 Trial of Breast Cancer Vaccine
Immune responses were observed at all dose levels
San Jose, California, April 17, 2023 /PR Newswire/ — Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: Anix), a biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment and prevention, today announced that the Cleveland Clinic has presented the latest data from a Phase 1 trial of its breast cancer vaccine. The data presented showed that varying levels of antigen-specific T cell responses were observed at all dose levels in vaccinated women tested so far. Presented by G. Thomas Budd, M.D., of the Tausig Cancer Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, and the principal investigator of the study. This breast cancer vaccine technology was invented at his clinic in Cleveland, where it is undergoing clinical trials, and Anixa is the exclusive licensee worldwide. This trial is funded by a grant from the US Department of Defense to His Clinic in Cleveland.
The Phase 1a trial is designed to assess vaccine safety, identify the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), and monitor immune responses in vaccinated women. All participants in the Phase 1a trial were women who had triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) within the past 3 years and received standard of care and definitive therapy. At the time of vaccination, these participants are tumor-free as determined by standard diagnostic techniques, but are at increased risk of recurrence.
“We are testing this vaccine to determine if the immune system of vaccinated patients is trained to destroy cancer cells that express alpha-lactalbumin. Lactalbumin is a protein found in TNBC cancer cells but not in normal cells.To assess the efficacy of vaccination, T cell immune-mediated biomarker α-lactalbumin-specific activation and antibody production was measured. We are encouraged by the data and look forward to additional studies. Amit KumarChairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences.
“While we are pleased to observe varying degrees of antigen-specific T-cell responses at all dose levels tested to date, the Phase 1 trial demonstrates that the responses prevent recurrence or primary tumorigenesis. Budd.”We hope that research will continue to determine how effective the immune response is in preventing cancer.”
About Triple Negative Breast Cancer
One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer at some point in their lives. About 10–15% of these diagnoses are her TNBC, which has a disproportionately high rate of breast cancer mortality and a high recurrence rate. This form of breast cancer is twice as likely to occur in African American women as in her, and approximately 70% to 80% of breast tumors occurring in women with mutations in the BRCA1 gene are triple-negative breast cancer.
About Anixa Bioscience Breast Cancer Vaccine
Anixa’s breast cancer vaccine utilizes endogenously produced proteins that function at certain times in life, but then “retire” and disappear from the body. Alpha-lactalbumin, a popular lactation protein, is no longer found in normal aging tissues after lactation, but is present in the majority of triple-negative breast cancers. Activating the immune system against this ‘retired’ protein provides a prophylactic immune defense against emerging breast tumors expressing α-lactalbumin. The vaccine also contains an adjuvant that activates the innate immune response, allowing the immune system to mount a response to new tumors and prevent them from growing. This vaccine technology was invented by the late Dr. Vincent TuohyShe served as the Mort and Iris November Special Committee Chair for Innovative Breast Cancer Research in the Inflammation and Immunology Division of the Lerner Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Tuohy was the inventor of a technology the Cleveland Clinic licensed exclusively to his Anixa Biosciences. He was entitled to a portion of the commercialization proceeds received by the Cleveland Clinic and also held shares in Anixa.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment and prevention. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio includes an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, using a new type of his CAR-T known as Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. It consists of The company’s vaccine portfolio includes new vaccines in development with the Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer, particularly triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), the deadliest form of breast cancer, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer . These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against ‘retired’ proteins known to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa’s unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutes in clinical development enables the company to continuously explore emerging technologies in complementary areas for further development and commercialization. For more information, please visit the following URL: www.anixa.com or follow Anixa twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Youtube..
Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We generally use the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “likely,” “will,” and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, and may not represent our actual results, performance or achievements, or Industry results may differ materially in the future. any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; These risks, uncertainties and factors include those described in “Item 1A – Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10. Including but not limited to: – Form 8-K Q and Current Reports. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements in evaluating the information contained in this press release.
contact:
Mike Caterani
[email protected]
408-708-9808
Source: Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
