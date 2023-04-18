The results of the study suggested that the loss of smell, known as long Covid-induced smell loss, was associated with changes

A study found that Covid patients suffering from long-term loss of smell had reduced brain activity. A communication disorder between two parts, the orbitofrontal cortex and the prefrontal cortex, was also found.

However, this connection was not compromised in those who regained their sense of smell after Covid.

The study used MRI scans to compare brain activity in long Covid people who lost their sense of smell and those whose sense of smell returned to normal. COVID infectionand people who have never tested positive for Covid-19.

The results of the study suggest that the long Covid-induced loss of smell, known as anosmia, is linked to changes in the brain that stop it from properly processing smells.

“Permanent smell loss is only one way COVID It still affects people’s quality of life. Smells, something we take for granted, guide us in many ways and are inextricably linked to our overall health. Our study ensures that there is no permanent change in brain activity for the majority of people who have regained their sense of smell,” said lead author of the study, Jed Wingrove, PhD, of UCL School of Medicine. said.

The researchers said their findings suggest that the brains of people who have lost their sense of smell from COVID-19 over a long period of time may compensate for this lost sense by making stronger connections with other sensory areas. It also suggests that there is Their brains had increased activity between the part of the brain that processes smell and the area that processes vision. (visual cortex).

“This shows that the neurons that normally process odors are still there, but they’re just working in a different way,” another researcher said.

