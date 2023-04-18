Measles cases in Halifax area prompt vaccine reminders from health officials – Halifax

Recent measles Fear is urging Nova Scotia health officials to make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated against the disease.

Measles is considered one of the most contagious diseases in the world. It can be spread through the air by coughing or sneezing.

The medical director of infection prevention and control at IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax says there’s a 90% chance if you haven’t received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and aren’t immune. of infection.

“It’s highly contagious,” says Dr. Janet Comeau. “It can stay in the air for a while, so one case can actually turn into many cases very quickly if the vaccine uptake isn’t high.”

The virus can survive in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours.

Common symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a red, patchy rash on the face that can spread over the body.

Another sign of the disease is small white spots that appear in the mouth and throat.

It can be very dangerous for some people, including infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

Some people develop infections around the brain.

“One in 1,000 people will die from a respiratory or brain infection,” says Comeau. “That’s the real reason I highly recommend vaccination.”

Infants are recommended to be vaccinated at 12 and 18 months of age, she said.

However, World Health Organization data show that vaccination coverage has declined since the beginning of the World Health Organization. COVID-19 Pandemic.

“A lot of public health efforts have understandably diverted to the pandemic,” Comeau explains. “We’re seeing a bit of a drop in vaccination rates among children because more people are questioning vaccines.”

In a statement, Nova Scotia Health said there was a decline across the state, but exact numbers are not yet available.

“Most jurisdictions across Canada have found that many children have not received their scheduled vaccines due to the pandemic, and Nova Scotia is no exception,” the statement said. , we know childhood vaccinations have declined, but we don’t have specific numbers at this time.”

It also notes that most childhood vaccines are provided by family physicians. In Nova Scotia, more than 140,000 people are on the waiting list for primary care.





On Friday, April 14, Nova Scotia Health issued a Potential Exposure Notice listing three sites in the Halifax area as part of an investigation of measles cases in collaboration with the IWK Health Center.

The notice asks members of the public who have been at the following sites to monitor for symptoms.

Tanoor Restaurant (771 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) April 6, 7:30pm-11:00pm

Family Focus Medical Clinic (667 Sackville Dr., Ste. 207, Lower Sackville) April 10 11am-2pm

On April 10 from 6:15 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (April 11) and on the evening of April 11 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., visit the IWK Health Center Emergency Department at 5941 South St. Halifax).

Nova Scotia Health confirmed Monday that there are no new cases or sites of exposure to report.

The Vaccine Clinic will be open on Thursday, April 20 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at 7 Mellor Dr. Dartmouth.

Anyone who may have been exposed and who has not yet received both MMR vaccines can participate.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 902-481-1697.