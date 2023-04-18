Health
Measles cases in Halifax area prompt vaccine reminders from health officials – Halifax
Recent measles Fear is urging Nova Scotia health officials to make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated against the disease.
Measles is considered one of the most contagious diseases in the world. It can be spread through the air by coughing or sneezing.
The medical director of infection prevention and control at IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax says there’s a 90% chance if you haven’t received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and aren’t immune. of infection.
“It’s highly contagious,” says Dr. Janet Comeau. “It can stay in the air for a while, so one case can actually turn into many cases very quickly if the vaccine uptake isn’t high.”
The virus can survive in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours.
Common symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a red, patchy rash on the face that can spread over the body.
Another sign of the disease is small white spots that appear in the mouth and throat.
It can be very dangerous for some people, including infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.
Some people develop infections around the brain.
“One in 1,000 people will die from a respiratory or brain infection,” says Comeau. “That’s the real reason I highly recommend vaccination.”
Infants are recommended to be vaccinated at 12 and 18 months of age, she said.
However, World Health Organization data show that vaccination coverage has declined since the beginning of the World Health Organization. COVID-19 Pandemic.
“A lot of public health efforts have understandably diverted to the pandemic,” Comeau explains. “We’re seeing a bit of a drop in vaccination rates among children because more people are questioning vaccines.”
In a statement, Nova Scotia Health said there was a decline across the state, but exact numbers are not yet available.
“Most jurisdictions across Canada have found that many children have not received their scheduled vaccines due to the pandemic, and Nova Scotia is no exception,” the statement said. , we know childhood vaccinations have declined, but we don’t have specific numbers at this time.”
It also notes that most childhood vaccines are provided by family physicians. In Nova Scotia, more than 140,000 people are on the waiting list for primary care.
trendy now
Influenza and measles are making a comeback as part of the epidemic, Tam said.
On Friday, April 14, Nova Scotia Health issued a Potential Exposure Notice listing three sites in the Halifax area as part of an investigation of measles cases in collaboration with the IWK Health Center.
The notice asks members of the public who have been at the following sites to monitor for symptoms.
- Tanoor Restaurant (771 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) April 6, 7:30pm-11:00pm
- Family Focus Medical Clinic (667 Sackville Dr., Ste. 207, Lower Sackville) April 10 11am-2pm
- On April 10 from 6:15 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (April 11) and on the evening of April 11 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., visit the IWK Health Center Emergency Department at 5941 South St. Halifax).
Nova Scotia Health confirmed Monday that there are no new cases or sites of exposure to report.
The Vaccine Clinic will be open on Thursday, April 20 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at 7 Mellor Dr. Dartmouth.
Anyone who may have been exposed and who has not yet received both MMR vaccines can participate.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 902-481-1697.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9629030/measles-case-halifax-vaccination/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Islamic Ramadan dinner promotes peace and helps earthquake victims in Türkiye
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Florida man Donald Trump’s request for arrest
- The moment President Jokowi invites Czech Prime Minister Ngabuburit to Bogor Botanical Garden
- Actor reopens flooded prison library – insidetime & insideinformation
- Foakes named Wisden Cricketer of the Year
- CEF Energy launches a call for energy infrastructure projects worth 750 million
- Bluesky reaches 20,000 users | Spiceworks
- LHC bans Punjab police from ‘harassing’ PTI chief – Pakistan
- Guess what! Ravindra Jadeja finds Urvashi Rautela “the most beautiful actress in Bollywood”. Did Rishabh Pant see this?
- Baseball Fights #14 Texas Wednesday night in Austin
- Fashion and food event combine to raise money for Maryvale
- Goldoson Android Malware Infects Over 100 Million Google Play Store Downloads