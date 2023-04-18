Keeping Pets Safe During MN Canine Flu Outbreak





When the initial outbreak appeared to have calmed down, the Minnesota Animal Health Commission received notice that a dog in the community had tested positive for canine flu.

Minneapolis — just like that early outbreak Nearly 200 dogs appeared to be declining at three Humane Society shelters in Minnesota, raising concerns that canine flu is spreading to the community. Veronica Bartsch, senior veterinarian with the Minnesota Animal Health Commission, confirmed in an email to KARE 11 that one dog tested positive in a case unrelated to the AHS shelter. “The board received a report of a dog testing positive for canine flu from a Twin Cities veterinarian on Friday, April 14,” Dr. Bartsch said in an email. Investigations are underway to determine whether these cases are indirectly related or are the result of community spread. We will update the publication once we have a better understanding of the cause of the infection.” Another challenge is the supply of vaccines. According to Bartsch, many veterinary clinics have vaccines on order.Merck, the manufacturer Novbiakwhich is the only canine flu vaccine on the market, confirmed that the product is in short supply. “Given the limited products on the market, we understand that canine flu is a serious concern for dog owners. No more information” email. “Pet owners in Minnesota should be alert for signs of potential respiratory illness in their dogs and consult with their veterinarian about vaccination options for other respiratory illnesses and precautions to keep their pets healthy. It is recommended.” Bartsch says now is a good time to take extra precautions wherever you take your dog. “What I’ve been telling people is that you don’t necessarily have to avoid dog parks, but think wisely about it.” If you see a dog with a runny nose, we recommend that you keep your dog out of contact with him.” She says other activities to watch out for include dog daycare and boarding.

