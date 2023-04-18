COVID during pregnancy may affect brain development in boys, study says: Schott

. JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images/Tetra Images RF

JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images/Tetra Images RF

Boys born to mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy appear almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with subtle delays in brain development.

That is the conclusion of A. study Over 18,000 children born in eight hospitals in eastern Massachusetts. Nearly 900 children were born to a mother who contracted her COVID during pregnancy.

In this study, it was boys, not girls, who were more likely to be diagnosed with various developmental disorders within the first 18 months of life. These included delays in speech and language, psychological development and motor function, and intellectual disability.

In older children, these differences are often associated with autism spectrum disorders, he said. Dr. Roy Perlisco-author of the study and a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

But for the infants in the study, “it’s too early to definitively diagnose autism,” Perlis said. “At the moment, we can only hope to be able to detect the more subtle kinds of delays in language and speech, delays in motor milestones, etc.”

This study, based on an analysis of electronic health records, It was published in March magazine JAMA network open.

This finding is just the latest to suggest that. various maternal infections It can alter fetal brain development, especially in male offspring.For example, research found link Between infectious diseases such as influenza and cytomegalovirus and disorders such as autism and schizophrenia.

“Male fetuses are known to be more vulnerable to exposure to maternal infections during pregnancy.” Dr. Andrea Edrowthe lead author of the study and an expert in maternal-fetal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

But the impact of COVID-19 appears modest, Perlis said. “Most children of mothers infected with COVID during pregnancy do not have any neurodevelopmental impact, even if there is some increased risk.”

research opportunities

The study was done because Harvard Medical School faculty members Perlis and Edlow saw an opportunity in the arrival of COVID-19.

They were looking for ways to use electronic health records to study factors that might affect fetal brain development. That meant identifying pregnancies with diabetes, high blood pressure, or infections like the flu, and then tracking their grown offspring.

“When the COVID pandemic started, we wanted to look at fetal brain development and how it might be affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Edlow said. increase.

So the team began comparing the offspring of infected and uninfected mothers. And when they had enough groups to look for sex differences, they found it.

“A 12-month-old mother was 94% more likely to be diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disorder if she contracted SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy and had a boy,” Edlow said. increase.

Remember, the virus that causes COVID-19 rarely infects a fetus, says Edlow.It resembles the flu virus, but is very different from it Zika virusdirectly attacks the developing brain.

In the case of influenza and COVID-19, the risk to the fetus appears to be primarily due to the mother’s immune response to infection rather than the infection itself.

As part of the body’s efforts to fight viruses, it produces proteins known as cytokines that regulate the immune system.

“These are very important cytokines for the initial immune response,” he said. Kim McAllister, Professor at the University of California, Davis, and Director of the University’s Center for Neuroscience. “They make you feel really bad. And that’s good because your immune system fights off pathogens.”

However, unlike most pathogens, cytokines can cross the placenta and cause inflammation in the fetal brain.and animal research This inflammation has a greater impact on the brains of male fetuses than female fetuses, suggesting that it causes various behavioral abnormalities after birth.

“There is no doubt from animal models that there is a link between maternal immune activation, changes in gene expression in the brain, changes in brain development, and long-term changes in behavior,” McAllister said. increase.

Researchers at Harvard University plan to continue evaluating the study children for several more years. This will allow us to see if early delays in boys persist or lead to diagnoses like autism spectrum disorders.

“I hope these effects go away,” Perlis says.