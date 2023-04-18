Is Arthritis Preventable? How Experts Say You Can Reduce Your Risk





Q: How can I prevent arthritis as I get older? You may find it difficult to complete what was once easy to do. Or maybe your hips and ankles are sore for days after a difficult tennis match. Joint pain, stiffness and swelling are common symptoms in older people and for many are the first signs of an inevitable diagnosis of arthritis. and Recent research Of the more than 2,200 people in the United States between the ages of 50 and 80, 60 percent say they’ve been told by a health care provider that they have some form of arthritis. And about three-quarters thought joint pain and arthritis were a normal part of aging. But arthritis isn’t inevitable as you get older, says Kelly Dominic Allen, an exercise physiologist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

“Sometimes people start feeling aches and pains in their joints and they don’t do anything about it because they think everyone gets arthritis as they get older,” Dr. Allen said. “Arthritis should not be viewed as something that has to be dealt with passively.” Arthritis is a generic term for more than 100 joint inflammatory conditions, each of which can occur for different reasons. Many of these causes have little to do with age, says Dr. Allen. However, one form of degenerative joint disease, known as osteoarthritis, becomes somewhat more likely to occur as people get older, says Wayne McCormick, M.D., a geriatrician at the University of Washington School of Medicine. . “It’s basically just worn out joints,” he said. The Facts Behind 5 Supplements card 1/5 collagen. Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins Helps build skin, bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments in the body. As we age, its production naturally starts to decline. However, many of these studies were small and funded by the companies behind such products, increasing the opportunity for bias. Certain products also have flaws that reduce their likelihood of effectiveness. For example, topical creams are unlikely to reach the deeper levels of the skin where collagen is produced. Vitamin B6. This essential nutrient is involved in many chemical reactions. important to Proper functioning of the immune and nervous systemsLike other essential vitamins, the body cannot produce B6, so it can only be obtained from foods (tuna, salmon, chickpeas, poultry, dark leafy greens, bananas, oranges, cantaloupe, nuts, etc.) or supplements. Cannot be ingested. Most healthy adults get enough vitamin B6 from their diet alone, so they generally do not need vitamin B6 supplements. Vitamin D. Our bodies need this vitamin for our intestines to absorb the calcium that our bones need to grow and stay healthy. Large study in the US Taking vitamin D tablets with or without calcium has been reported to have no effect on fracture rates or many other diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease. Some people, however, such as those with conditions or lack of sunlight, Supplements May Help. Osteoarthritis is most common in people over the age of 50, especially women, Dr. Allen said. Scientists don’t know exactly why some people are more prone to joint inflammation and pain with age than others. 12% of osteoarthritis cases It is the result of joint injuries from an early age, such as torn menisci and ligaments. Arthritis is also more common among people who have a family history of the condition or who suffer from certain chronic conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Some people find that joint pain limits their activities as they age. But X-rays may show a lot of joint fatigue, while others may feel no pain at all, Dr. McCormick said. As a result, “each person, with the help of a physician, must make their own plan for how to maintain their health and function.” For most people, prevention of arthritis in later life should begin years before it becomes a concern, says Dr. Allen, to prevent joint damage during sports and exercise and prevent joint damage from occurring. The case should begin by taking steps to properly recover. For people who are not at risk of developing sports-related injuries, staying active and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent excessive wear and tear on joints and reduce pain if arthritis develops later in life. “It helps with relief,” Dr. Allen said. and 2015 review For example, out of 44 clinical trials, researchers found that participants who exercised regularly reduced osteoarthritis-related knee pain and improved physical function and quality of life. . “If you can do low-impact exercises, like stationary bikes, where your knees, hips, and joints don’t take as much impact, it can actually help,” Dr. McCormick said. He added that strengthening muscles helps support joints.

In addition to regular exercise, knee and ankle braces, over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen, or steroid injections into problem joints can all relieve joint pain to varying degrees. It’s helpful. Not all options work for everyone, he added. Similarly, dietary supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate, or herbal remedies such as Boswellia (an herbal extract made from the bark of the Boswellia tree) can help relieve symptoms in some people. , not many scientific evidence To support their use, Dr. Allen said. “There have been quite a few clinical trials, but the evidence for their effectiveness is really mixed,” she said. However, Dr. McCormick said, in his experience, “it’s very unusual for these supplements to be harmful,” so it might be worth a try.

Ultimately, finding ways to live an active, healthy life without pain is the best way to reduce your risk of developing arthritis later in life, Dr. Allen said. Many of the behaviors that reduce the risk of other chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, are also “very powerful tools” for reducing the risk of age-related joint disease, Dr. Allen said. “People trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle are already doing the most important things to reduce their risk of arthritis. Jyoti Madhusoodanan is a freelance journalist based in Portland, Oregon.

