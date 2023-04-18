Health
Diet is an important part of post-stroke recovery. This may include changes to prevent further strokes or adjustments to accommodate symptoms such as difficulty swallowing.
diet stroke prevention generally involves eating a lot fruit and vegetableLean Protein, Whole Grains, Foods Low in Additives salt.
Some people who have recovered from stroke have other health conditions that require dietary changes, such as: Diabetes again high blood pressureThese conditions can contribute to stroke, so it’s important to address them as well.
Learn more about a balanced diet for stroke survivors, including foods for stroke prevention, swallowing disorders, and managing comorbidities.
one main purpose Diet sizes for people who have had a stroke have helped prevent future strokes.of mediterranean diet A common approach to this. This includes focusing on fresh produce, lean protein, and healthy fats such as: Olive oil.
of
- A variety of fruits and vegetables, ideally fresh, frozen, or canned
- Whole grains such as brown rice, oats, Quinoaand barley
- beanslike that beans, beansand lentil
- Lean protein such as chicken Tofu
- fatty fishlike that salmon, sardineor herring
- unsaturated fatOlive oil, avocado oil, etc.
- low-fat dairy products such as Yogurt or skim milk
- nuts and seed
Be aware that some types of fish contain more mercury than others. Smaller fish such as sardines contain beneficial nutrients.
Some foods to reduce or avoid are:
Some people have difficulty swallowing, Dysphagiaafter stroke.
of
- A level 4 fix is to puree the food so it doesn’t need to be chewed.
- Level 5 food is finely chopped and moist, so you don’t need to chew it.
- Level 6 foods are soft and bite-sized so that a person can safely chew and swallow the food.
- Level 7 includes normal foods that a person can eat normally.
Foods that people can easily change to any of the above consistencies include:
Your personal medical team can also help identify what changes are appropriate.
Other tips to help you prepare softer foods include:
- Cook vegetables in water to soften them instead of roasting or frying them
- Remove seeds, seeds, shells, or skins by sifting or straining
- cook until the meat is very tender
Weight loss General It is a side effect of stroke and may adversely affect stroke outcome. Diet is an important aspect of managing this and can help you maintain or gain weight.
nutritious foods high in calorie Each portion can prevent weight loss. Many of these are also suitable for people with swallowing difficulties. They include:
- avocado
- banana
- soft cheese
- Yogurt
Some people may want to try nut or seed butters. It is important to make sure that there is
Another option is high-calorie smoothies or shakes. You may be able to purchase or make at home a suitable formula after a stroke. Ingredients that may help with this include:
- protein powderlike that wheypea, or soy protein
- nut powder or butter
- fruit
- pasteurized egg white
- natural sweeteners such as date again Honey
- Liquids such as water, milk, plant milk
You can also add extra calories to your diet by:
- Add extra oil, such as olive oil
- Substitute full-fat dairy for low-fat dairy if your doctor deems it safe
- Try smaller, more frequent meals instead of a few large meals
high blood pressure
It’s especially important for people with high blood pressure to monitor their sodium intake. Sodium is found in salt.Humans need salt to survive, but too much
People can use more spices and less salt to add flavor to their foods.
- Processed meat such as bacon
- Salty snacks such as potato chips
- canned soup
- Convenience foods such as frozen dinners, pizza and spice mixes
- Preserved foods such as salted olives
and
Other aspects of diet and lifestyle, such as drinking alcohol alcohol and smokingcan also affect blood pressure.
Learn about the relationship between high blood pressure and stroke.
Diabetes is another risk factor for stroke, so people with both conditions should consider how diet affects them. Blood glucose level.
especially so
- candy and chocolate
- ice cream
- sweetened yogurt
- baked goods
- drinks with added sugar sodajuices, sports drinks, energy drinks
Some people may need to count the whole number. carbohydrates they eat every day. This helps control blood sugar levels and determine blood sugar levels. insulin use.
People can discuss managing some medical conditions through diet with a registered dietitian. Medicare Intended for diabetics.
If a person recovering from a stroke is having difficulty chewing, swallowing, or consuming enough calories, they should see a doctor as soon as possible. They may be able to refer you to a nutritionist for assistance.
You can also talk to your doctor or nutritionist if you need additional help in reducing your risk of stroke or managing chronic illness through your diet.
If you have difficulty shopping or preparing meals, occupational therapist You may be able to help them perform their daily activities more easily. This may include using large, easy-to-grip utensils.
Helpful resources include:
- of the American Stroke Association
simply goodOnline cookbook. Spanish
- Stroke Support Groups People Can Find Locally
this tool
- of
Stroke Family WarmlineSupport Caregivers and Families
A stroke patient’s diet depends on their exact needs. frequent, including making changes to avoid future strokes. This includes eating foods that promote cardiovascular health, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
People who have difficulty preparing, eating, swallowing, or preventing weight loss may also need dietary changes to facilitate these activities. For example, soft foods can be easier to eat while still providing the necessary nutrients.
You should talk to your doctor or nutritionist about what to eat after a stroke. Especially if you have other health conditions that have unique dietary requirements.
|
