Diet is an important part of post-stroke recovery. This may include changes to prevent further strokes or adjustments to accommodate symptoms such as difficulty swallowing. diet stroke prevention generally involves eating a lot fruit and vegetableLean Protein, Whole Grains, Foods Low in Additives salt. Some people who have recovered from stroke have other health conditions that require dietary changes, such as: Diabetes again high blood pressureThese conditions can contribute to stroke, so it’s important to address them as well. Learn more about a balanced diet for stroke survivors, including foods for stroke prevention, swallowing disorders, and managing comorbidities.

Some people have difficulty swallowing, Dysphagiaafter stroke. of Ahaha suggests how to modify the recipe to meet the needs of adults who have had a stroke. The proposal is International Dysphagia Diet Standardization Initiativedescribes different food consistencies that people can use based on the severity of their symptoms. A level 4 fix is ​​to puree the food so it doesn’t need to be chewed.

Level 5 food is finely chopped and moist, so you don’t need to chew it.

Level 6 foods are soft and bite-sized so that a person can safely chew and swallow the food.

Level 7 includes normal foods that a person can eat normally. Foods that people can easily change to any of the above consistencies include: Your personal medical team can also help identify what changes are appropriate. Other tips to help you prepare softer foods include: Cook vegetables in water to soften them instead of roasting or frying them

Remove seeds, seeds, shells, or skins by sifting or straining

cook until the meat is very tender

Weight loss General It is a side effect of stroke and may adversely affect stroke outcome. Diet is an important aspect of managing this and can help you maintain or gain weight. nutritious foods high in calorie Each portion can prevent weight loss. Many of these are also suitable for people with swallowing difficulties. They include: avocado

banana

soft cheese

Yogurt Some people may want to try nut or seed butters. It is important to make sure that there is Another option is high-calorie smoothies or shakes. You may be able to purchase or make at home a suitable formula after a stroke. Ingredients that may help with this include: protein powderlike that wheypea, or soy protein

nut powder or butter

fruit

pasteurized egg white

natural sweeteners such as date again Honey

Liquids such as water, milk, plant milk You can also add extra calories to your diet by: Add extra oil, such as olive oil

Substitute full-fat dairy for low-fat dairy if your doctor deems it safe

Try smaller, more frequent meals instead of a few large meals

high blood pressure very common Risk factors for stroke. Diet helps manage it. Many of the dietary changes that help reduce future strokes also help: blood pressure. It’s especially important for people with high blood pressure to monitor their sodium intake. Sodium is found in salt.Humans need salt to survive, but too much can be harmful . People can use more spices and less salt to add flavor to their foods. Processed meat such as bacon

Salty snacks such as potato chips

canned soup

Convenience foods such as frozen dinners, pizza and spice mixes

Preserved foods such as salted olives and 2021 survey , the heavy use of herbs and spices in food reduced blood pressure. The study included 24 of his herbs and spices, including: Other aspects of diet and lifestyle, such as drinking alcohol alcohol and smokingcan also affect blood pressure. Learn about the relationship between high blood pressure and stroke.

Diabetes is another risk factor for stroke, so people with both conditions should consider how diet affects them. Blood glucose level. especially so important People in this group should limit foods containing sugar, such as: candy and chocolate

ice cream

sweetened yogurt

baked goods

drinks with added sugar sodajuices, sports drinks, energy drinks Some people may need to count the whole number. carbohydrates they eat every day. This helps control blood sugar levels and determine blood sugar levels. insulin use. People can discuss managing some medical conditions through diet with a registered dietitian. Medicare Intended for diabetics. Learn about the relationship between diabetes and stroke.

If a person recovering from a stroke is having difficulty chewing, swallowing, or consuming enough calories, they should see a doctor as soon as possible. They may be able to refer you to a nutritionist for assistance. You can also talk to your doctor or nutritionist if you need additional help in reducing your risk of stroke or managing chronic illness through your diet. If you have difficulty shopping or preparing meals, occupational therapist You may be able to help them perform their daily activities more easily. This may include using large, easy-to-grip utensils. Helpful resources include: of the American Stroke Association simply good Online cookbook. Spanish

Online cookbook. Stroke Support Groups People Can Find Locally this tool

of Stroke Family Warmline Support Caregivers and Families