How electricity can heal wounds three times faster — ScienceDaily





Chronic wounds are a major health problem for diabetics and the elderly, and can even lead to amputation in extreme cases. Using electrical stimulation, researchers in a project at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and the University of Freiburg in Germany have developed a method that speeds up the healing process and makes wounds heal three times faster.

There is an old Swedish proverb that never ignores a small wound or a friend in need. For most people, small wounds do not lead to serious complications, but many common diagnoses make wounds much more difficult to heal. , with reduced wound healing capacity. This means a higher risk of infections and chronic wounds, which can lead to serious consequences such as amputation in the long run. Chalmers and a research group at the University of Freiburg have developed a method using electrical stimulation to accelerate the healing process. “Chronic wounds are a big social problem that we don’t hear about very often. It could be a game changer for a lot of people, freeing them from wounds that never heal,” says Maria Asplund, associate professor of bioelectronics at Chalmers Institute of Technology and lead researcher on the project. Electrical induction of cells for faster healing Researchers have based their work on the old hypothesis that electrical stimulation of damaged skin can be used to heal wounds. The idea is that skin cells are electrotactic. That is, the skin cells “move” directionally within the electric field. This means that when an electric field is applied to a petri dish containing skin cells, the cells stop moving randomly and start moving in the same direction. Researchers have investigated how this principle can be used to electrically induce cells to speed wound healing. Using a small designed chip, the research team was able to compare wound healing on artificial skin, stimulating one wound with electricity and allowing it to heal without electricity. The difference was noticeable. “We were able to use the old hypothesis of electrical stimulation to show that wound healing can be significantly accelerated. To study exactly how this works for wounds. In 2003, they developed a kind of biochip that cultivated skin cells, made small wounds, and then stimulated one wound with an electric field, and it healed three times faster than the wound that healed without electrical stimulation. It’s clear that we did,” says Maria Asplund. Hope for Diabetes Patients In this study, researchers also focused on wound healing related to diabetes, a growing health problem worldwide. 1 in 11 people have some form of diabetes. “We looked at wounds in a diabetic model to see if our method would still work in such cases. When mimicking diabetes in cells, the wounds on the chip heal very slowly.” Okay, but using electrical stimulation speeds up healing so that diabetes-affected cells roughly correspond to healthy skin cells,” says Asplund. The next step in personalized care Chalmers researchers recently received a large grant. This will allow them to continue their research in this area and, in the long term, develop consumer wound healing products in the market. Similar products have come out before, but more basic research is needed to develop effective products that generate sufficient field strength and stimulate in the appropriate way for each individual. Now comes Asplund and her colleagues. “We are currently investigating how different skin cells interact during stimulation to get one step closer to realistic wounds. We want to develop a concept that can adapt the We believe this will be the key to effectively helping individuals with slow-healing wounds in the future,” says Asplund. Survey details: “Bioelectronic Microfluidic Wound Healing: A Platform for Investigating Direct Current Stimulation of Injured Cell Populations” was published in the journal lab-on-a-chipThis article was authored by Sebastian Shaner, Anna Savelyeva, Anja Kvartuh, Nicole Jedrusik, Lukas Matter, José Leal and Maria Asplund. The researchers work at the University of Freiburg and Chalmers University of Technology in Germany. In their study, the researchers showed that current-stimulated artificial skin wound healing was three times faster than naturally healed skin. There was no adverse effect on cells.

The method the researchers have developed is based on a microfluidic biochip that allows artificial skin to be grown, stimulated with electrical current and studied in an effective and controlled manner. This concept allows researchers to perform multiple experiments in parallel on the same chip.

This research project started in 2018 and is funded by the European Research Council (ERC). The project recently received more funding so the research can be one step closer to the market and patient interests.

