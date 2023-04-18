Studies suggest that 1 in 20 new diabetics may be linked to Covid.Diabetes

Data show that 1 in 20 new cases of diabetes may be linked to a Covid infection.

The study adds to the evidence that the pandemic may be contributing to its rapid escalation. diabetes crisisindividuals who have experienced more severe Covid are at greatest risk.

However, lifestyle factors such as overweight and obesity continue to be the main drivers of the increase, with 4.3 million officially diagnosed in the UK alone.

Previous studies suggested that Sars-CoV-2 infections could increase, but risk of getting diabetes – Possibly due to damage insulin-producing cells Pancreas – These studies were either relatively small or limited to specific groups such as US military veterans who may not be representative of the general population.

To dig deeper, Professor Naveed Janjua of the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, and his colleagues British Columbia Covid-19 Cohorta surveillance platform that links data on Covid infections and vaccination with socio-demographic and administrative health data.

A review of the records of 629,935 people who had a PCR test for Covid found that those who tested positive were significantly more likely to receive a new diagnosis of type 1 or type 2 diabetes in the weeks and months thereafter. I understand. Cases attributed to the whole Covid.

“To put this another way, out of 100 people with diabetes, 3-5% are associated with Sars-CoV-2 infection,” said Janjua. JAMA network open medical journal.

Men and women hospitalized with Covid appeared to be at greatest risk. However, in the general population, the association between Sars-CoV-2 infection and diabetes risk was significant only for men, possibly for It was due to a sex-specific immune response.

“Given the large number of people infected with Covid-19, these excess diabetes cases could lead to a very large population-level burden of diabetes that could strain an already stretched healthcare system. I have.

“This underscores the importance of healthcare providers and health professionals paying attention to the long-term consequences of Covid-19. Monitoring of patients with diabetes may be important, as early detection and treatment may be important for diabetes management.In addition, diet and physical activity can help control diabetes risk. There is a possibility.”

Dr Caroline Pommani, a consultant in pediatric emergency medicine at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, Essex, who is investigating the link between Covid and the development of type 1 diabetes in children, said: Impact on resource planning and allocation. With a longer follow-up compared to other studies, new-onset diabetes appears to remain high after Sars-CoV-2 infection. “

Individuals in this study were primarily diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which is more common in adults, but Pomani’s research It suggests that Covid infection is likely associated with the development of type 1 diabetes in children.

A 17% increase in new-onset diabetes cases among children in the UK and Ireland in the first year of the pandemic, compared with a background incidence of 3-5% over the past decade she identified. More than 95% of these children were diagnosed with her type 1 diabetes.

Latest data from National Pediatrics Diabetes The England and Wales Audit also reported that 2021 and 2022 were years with the highest incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in children.

Still, more research is needed to confirm that the virus is the direct cause of diabetes in people. Some of these cases that have been picked up are temporary and may resolve over time. “What we need to know is the longer term. Is this true diabetes?” said Kamlesh Kunti, professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine at the University of Leicester. I’m here.

Assuming that viruses are the direct cause, the underlying mechanisms also need to be clarified.

“Some studies suggest that Sars-CoV-2 may infect insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, resulting in alterations in their function and insulin production, while others “Also, chronic low-grade inflammation common in people with obesity, autonomic nervous system problems, and over-activated immune responses or autoimmunity have been implicated in diabetes.” It has been suggested that it is possible.