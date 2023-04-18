FDA allows second Omicron booster for people at high risk of covid

Comments on this story comment

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the way for people at least 65 or with weakened immune systems to receive a second, renewed booster shot against the novel coronavirus. coronavirusan option designed to better protect the most vulnerable Americans during the pandemic retreat.

The action will likely provide a means of reassurance for those at risk of serious illness due to age or medical problems if they contract the coronavirus.Omicron targeted shots released Shortly after, some boosters were updated last fall. Licensedbut patients and doctors are aware mRNA vaccines have a history of decreased protection within months of administration.

Those who qualify for additional boosters may get them later this week. Vaccine advisers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a second booster, which CDC Director Rochelle Wallenski plans to approve soon.

As is known, the bivalent booster targets not only the original coronavirus, but also the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. An elderly person can receive another dose when he is four months old after receiving his first Omicron-specific injection. A person with a weakened immune system can get an additional dose two months after receiving her first bivalent injection. You can then receive additional doses at intervals determined by your doctor. An immunocompromised child’s booster eligibility from age 6 months to her age 4 depends on the type of vaccine already received.

Shot was created by Moderna and Pfizer and their German partner BioNTech.

Federal health officials never formally request that people get a second booster. increase.

Some want a second booster, others don’t seem to care. Only about 42% of people over the age of 65 receive their first bivalent booster. According to the CDC.

Experts express differing views on the need for a second bivalent dose. Some say there is little data to justify it, but others believe additional shots are a good option for high-risk individuals. We offer shots.

Eric J. Rubin, a member of the FDA’s Advisory Panel on Vaccines and New editor-in-chief, said: English Journal of Medicine. “It seems like a reasonable strategy.”

Jesse L. Goodman, professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Georgetown University Medical Center and former chief scientist at the FDA, agreed, saying a second booster for high-risk populations “makes sense. There is.” But he added that more research is needed not only to improve vaccines, but to determine how best to use them.

Federal officials admit they lack extensive information about the booster.But they say data show the boosters are beneficial against serious illnesses., Durability fades several months after administration, Just like the original vaccine.

recently published israel study of A bivalent booster, created by Pfizer and BioNTech, compared people aged 65 and over who received injections with those who did not. A study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases found that those who received boosters had a 72% lower risk of covid-related hospitalization and a 68% lower risk of covid-related death.

“Bivalent mRNA booster vaccination for adults 65 years and older is an effective and essential tool to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from covid-19,” said study co-author Clalit Health Services. ‘s Ronen Arbel writes. in Israel.

the latest finnish analysis Non-peer-reviewed researchers also found that the updated boosters lowered the risk of hospitalization and death. covid-19 for people over 65.

In addition, unpublished data Presented at CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Board In February, a previous study found that the bivalent vaccine offered protection against serious illness in adults compared to people who had received previous doses of the original vaccine and had not received the Omicron-targeted dose. We have confirmed reports from the real world.

Federal officials note that they do not recommend a second Omicron booster for young people who may experience rare heart-related side effects after vaccination.

FDA also on Tuesday retired The original mRNA vaccine by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in favor of an updated shot.

FDA still plans to move to annual coronavirus vaccination for most Americans — timetable announced This is intended to coincide with the annual flu vaccination in the fall. The FDA and its advisers hope the simplified schedule will encourage more people to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Based on what scientists think is the most likely to be effective, we will select a rearranged dose in the coming months.

Under that blueprint, most people would be urged to get their annual coronavirus shot, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

For now, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems are eligible for two or more bivalent doses, the FDA said. Infants who have not completed their first series of vaccines should consult their pediatrician about how many doses they should receive.

The government has an ample supply, so renewed shots will be free regardless of insurance coverage.

Even after federal supplies run out, most people with private and public health insurance will still be able to get free injections. But when the dose purchased by the federal government is exhausted, uninsured or underinsured adults may be forced to pay, and those with private insurance may be forced to You may need to confirm that you are on the network.