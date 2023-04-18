Go to Parkinson Awareness Month





What is good for the heart is also good for the brain. April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and neurologists are reminding people to move. Melissa J. Christie, MD “We can treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, but there is no cure yet. Melissa J. Christie, MD, UT Doctor Neurologist. “The only thing that has been shown to prevent it and slow its progression is aerobic exercise. The largest studies recommend 150 minutes a week, about 30 minutes a day, five days a week.” Exercise doesn’t have to be intense, just consistent. Parkinson’s disease affects approximately 1 million people in the United States. It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. “It can be a simple exercise, such as a brisk walk. It doesn’t have to be a marathon.” It is important.” Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes progressive loss of motor control, including muscle stiffness, slowness, and/or tremors. Most people with the disease develop it after he is 50, but a few develop it earlier. “This is caused by a loss of dopamine in the brain,” says Christie. “It affects the central nervous system, causing abnormal movement problems and other non-motor symptoms such as depression, anxiety, constipation and insomnia.” “Most patients still have a life expectancy because it progresses slowly,” added Christie. “But what neurologists like me are trying to do is improve quality of life.” Current treatments include oral medications, continuous levodopa wearable pumps, and deep brain stimulation therapy. “Most Parkinson’s drugs either return dopamine directly to the brain or help stimulate dopamine receptors in the brain,” says Christie. “Treatment helps patients remain independent and reduces the risk of falls and the need for nursing home care. can live independently for 20 years. However, the key to successful treatment is early diagnosis. “It’s important to know that not everyone with Parkinson’s will have tremors,” Christie said. “80% of people do and about 20% of people don’t. These patients can be diagnosed late. The main symptom is slowness of movement called bradykinesia. It’s important to get screened if you have symptoms of stiffness.” Staying active is key to reducing your risk of Parkinson’s disease and other illnesses. “Exercise is a preventive against nearly all diseases. It increases blood flow and oxygen, which not only strengthens the heart, but also reduces the risk of neurological disorders.” It fights the degeneration that can result from a life of poverty.” To schedule an appointment with UTHealth Houston’s Movement Impairment Team, call 713-500-7100.

