Microscopic retinal and choroidal abnormalities induced by anti-CTLA4 treatment





animal Nine-week-old female C57BL/6J mice (CLEA Japan Inc., Tokyo, Japan) were used for this study. All animal procedures in this study adhered to the ARRIVE guidelines and the Vision and Ophthalmology Research Society Statement on the Use of Animals in Ophthalmology and Vision Research. They were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Gunma University Graduate School of Medicine. Induction of inflammation by injection of CTLA4 blocking antibody Inflammation was induced in the retina and choroid as previously described11Briefly, 300 µg/100 µL of anti-CTLA4 antibody (Bio X Cell, Lebanon, NH, USA; InvivoMab 9D9; Cat. #BE0164) was injected intraperitoneally into animals and treated with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS). ) was adjusted. Once a week (days 0, 1, 3) for 5 weeks.To enhance the immune response, 100 μL of complete Freund’s adjuvant (Rocklands Immunochemicals Inc., Pottstown, PA, USA; D614-0050) was injected weekly on the first day of the protocol, except week 4. (figure 1). Figure 1 Anti-CTLA4 and complete Freund’s adjuvant injection schedule in mice. IP: intraperitoneal. optical coherence tomography Mice were anesthetized with an intraperitoneal injection of ketamine (80 mg/kg) and xylazine (10 mg/kg), and pupils were dilated with a topical instillation of phenylephrine (5%) and tropicamide (0.5%). Optical coherence tomography (OCT) B-scan images, each consisting of 25 averaged scans acquired using eye tracking, were acquired around the optic disc (Spectralis HRA + OCT; Heidelberg Engineering, Heidelberg, Germany). The mouse was placed on the apparatus so that the fundus was in focus. OCT images were acquired using a non-contact lens attached to the HRA-OCT. Histological analysis of retinal and choroidal tissue For qualitative analysis of the retina and choroid, whole eye cryosections obtained 5 weeks after injection were analyzed.Eyes were embedded in optimal cutting temperature compound (4583; Tissue Tek; Sakura Finetek, Torrance, CA) and perfused with fixative (4% paraformaldehyde) immediately after enucleation under general anesthesia using ketamine and xylazine. bottom [PFA] in PBS) and frozen by immersion in isopropanol pooled in small metal jars cooled with liquid nitrogen. Cryosections (10 μm thick) of the retina and choroid were stained with hematoxylin–eosin (HE) for analysis. For analysis of choroidal flatmounts, eyes were enucleated after perfusion fixation with 4% PFA and choroidal flatmounts were prepared. Images of choroidal flat mounts were taken using a stereomicroscope (SZX7; Olympus, Tokyo, Japan) equipped with a camera (EOSR, Canon, Japan) equipped with a high magnification lens (MP-E65F2, Canon, Japan). I was. immunohistochemistry Immediately after eye enucleation, eyes were placed in a fixative consisting of 4% PFA in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by 10 μm thick cryosections of retina and choroid prepared as described above. Slices were placed in blocking buffer (PBS containing 2% bovine serum albumin). [BSA]) for 10 min at room temperature followed by rhodamine-labeled peanut agglutinin (PNA; Vector Laboratories, Burlingame, CA; RL-1072, 1:500) and DAPI (Sigma, St. Louis, MO, USA; D9542, 1:200). in blocking buffer for 60 min at room temperature. Retinal sections were then washed with PBS three times for 5 minutes. For CD45 and CD8 staining, retinas were treated with anti-mouse CD45 polyclonal antibody (R&D Systems, Minneapolis, MN, USA; AF-114SP 1:300) and CD8 monoclonal antibody (Abcom, Cambridge, MA, USA, ab22378 1:1000). Wash 3 times for 5 min with PBS containing 1% BSA in blocking buffer overnight at 4 °C and conjugate with Alexa Flour 488 (Alexa Fluor 488-conjugated donkey anti-goat IgG; Abcam, Cambridge, MA, USA; 150,129, 1:500 ) or Alexa Flour 594 (Alexa Fluor 594-conjugated donkey anti-rat IgG; Abcam, Cambridge, MA, USA; 21,209, 1:500) for 1 hour at room temperature. In contrast, choroidal flat mounts were prepared after perfusion fixation. Flat mounts were placed in blocking buffer (PBS containing 5% normal donkey serum, 0.1% Tween20, and 0.01% Triton) for 1 hour at room temperature. Samples were stained with zone occlusion 1 (ZO1; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waltham, MA, USA, 61–7300, 1:200) and incubated overnight at 4 °C, followed by 3 washes with PBS for 5 min, followed by Alexa Incubated with Flour 488 (Alexa Fluor 488-conjugated donkey anti-rabbit IgG, Jackson ImmunoReseach, West Grove, PA, USA; 1:500) for 1 hour at room temperature. Images were captured (40×, 63× objective lens, oil). We used FIJI with Z-projection (Max) to reconstruct the recorded images. Terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end (TUNEL) labeling and quantification of retinal cell death Five weeks after the first anti-CTLA4 injection, the eyes were enucleated and frozen in optimal cutting temperature compound using liquid nitrogen-chilled isopropanol. Eyes were sectioned into 14-μm-thick sections for His TUNEL labeling, which was performed using the Sigma TUNEL kit (Sigma, S7111) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Sections were coverslipped with DAPI-containing medium. DAPI images of him were taken at the midpoint of the retina using a 40x objective. The DAPI image was then overlaid on the image in the green fluorescent protein channel (TUNEL-positive cells) to ensure both were aligned. Electroretinogram Five weeks after the first anti-CTLA4 injection, the Ganzfeld dome, acquisition system (PuREC, Bunkyo, Japan), and LED stimulator (LS-100; Mayo Corp., Inazawa, Japan). After dark-adapting the mouse overnight, under general anesthesia he used eye drops of 0.5% phenylephrine and 0.5% tropicamide to dilate the pupil. In this study, the full-field ERG included 11 her ERG protocols.2) was applied under dark adaptation, followed by series under light adaptation (0, 0.5, 1, and 1.5 log cd˙s/m2). A positive contact lens electrode was also used for his analysis at 12 Hz flicker. statistical analysis Two-way ANOVA was used to compare a-wave, b-wave and cone amplitudes between anti-CTLA4 and control groups.Other factors were compared using unpaired two-sided t-test.Statistical significance is P.< 0.05. All analyzes were performed using GraphPad Prism version 9.3.1 (GraphPad Software, San Diego, CA, USA).

