Results and lessons learned from the sbv IMPROVER metagenomics diagnostics for inflammatory bowel disease challenge





Baumgart, D. C. & Sandborn, W. J. Inflammatory bowel disease: Clinical aspects and established and evolving therapies. Lancet 369(9573), 1641–1657 (2007). Baumgart, D. C. The diagnosis and treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Deutsches Aerzteblatt Online 106(8), 123–133 (2009). Conrad, K., Roggenbuck, D. & Laass, M. W. Diagnosis and classification of ulcerative colitis. Autoimmun. Rev. 13(4–5), 463–466 (2014). Laass, M. W., Roggenbuck, D. & Conrad, K. Diagnosis and classification of Crohn’s disease. Autoimmun. Rev. 13(4), 467–471 (2014). Tontini, G. E. Differential diagnosis in inflammatory bowel disease colitis: State of the art and future perspectives. World J. Gastroenterol. 21(1), 21 (2015). Bernstein, C. N. et al. World gastroenterology organization practice guidelines for the diagnosis and management of IBD in 2010. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 16(1), 112–124 (2010). Annese, V. et al. European evidence based consensus for endoscopy in inflammatory bowel disease. J. Crohn’s Colitis 7(12), 982–1018 (2013). Ott, S. J. Reduction in diversity of the colonic mucosa associated bacterial microflora in patients with active inflammatory bowel disease. Gut 53(5), 685–693 (2004). Manichanh, C. Reduced diversity of faecal microbiota in Crohn’s disease revealed by a metagenomic approach. Gut 55(2), 205–211 (2006). Frank, D. N. et al. Molecular-phylogenetic characterization of microbial community imbalances in human inflammatory bowel diseases. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. 104(34), 13780–13785 (2007). Lloyd-Price, J. et al. Multi-omics of the gut microbial ecosystem in inflammatory bowel diseases. Nature 569(7758), 655–662 (2019). Gubatan, J. et al. Artificial intelligence applications in inflammatory bowel disease: Emerging technologies and future directions. World J. Gastroenterol. 27(17), 1920–1935 (2021). Meyer, P. et al. Industrial methodology for process verification in research (IMPROVER): Toward systems biology verification. Bioinformatics 28(9), 1193–1201 (2012). MEDIC. https://www.intervals.science/resources/sbv-improver/medic. Belcastroa, V. et al. The sbv IMPROVER Systems Toxicology computational challenge: Identification of human and species-independent blood response markers as predictors of smoking exposure and cessation status. Comput. Toxicol. 5, 38–51 (2018). Vich Vila, A. et al. Gut microbiota composition and functional changes in inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome. Science Translational Medicine. 10(472), 8914 (2018). Parada Venegas, D., et al. Short chain fatty acids (SCFAs)-mediated gut epithelial and immune regulation and its relevance for inflammatory bowel diseases. Front. Immunol. 10, 277 (2019). Machiels, K. et al. A decrease of the butyrate-producing species Roseburia hominis and Faecalibacterium prausnitziidefines dysbiosis in patients with ulcerative colitis. Gut 63(8), 1275–1283 (2013). Facchin, S., et al. Microbiota changes induced by microencapsulated sodium butyrate in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Neurogastroenterol. Motil. 32(10), e13914 (2020). Kang, S. et al. Dysbiosis of fecal microbiota in Crohnʼs disease patients as revealed by a custom phylogenetic microarray. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 16(12), 2034–2042 (2010). Zhang, L. et al. Bacterial species associated with human inflammatory bowel disease and their pathogenic mechanisms. Front. Microbiol. 24, 13 (2022). Sorg, J. A. & Sonenshein, A. L. Bile salts and glycine as cogerminants for clostridium difficile spores. J. Bacteriol. 190(7), 2505–2512 (2008). Xu, X., et al. The gut metagenomics and metabolomics signature in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Gut Pathogens 14, 26 (2022). Han, D. H., et al. Co-administration of Lactobacillus gasseri KBL697 and tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor infliximab improves colitis in mice. Sci. Rep. 12(1), 9640 (2022). Bjarnason, I., Sission, G. & Hayee, B. A randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of a multi-strain probiotic in patients with asymptomatic ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Inflammopharmacology 27(3), 465–473 (2019). Baldelli, V., Scaldaferri, F., Putignani, L. & Del Chierico, F. The role of enterobacteriaceae in gut microbiota dysbiosis in inflammatory bowel diseases. Microorganisms 9(4), 697 (2021). Garrett, W. S. et al. Enterobacteriaceae Act in concert with the gut microbiota to induce spontaneous and maternally transmitted colitis. Cell Host Microbe 8(3), 292–300 (2010). Ruby, T., McLaughlin, L., Gopinath, S. & Monack, D. Salmonella’s long-term relationship with its host. FEMS Microbiol. Rev. 36(3), 600–615 (2012). Geddes, K. et al. Nod1 and Nod2 regulation of inflammation in the salmonella colitis model. Infect. Immun. 78(12), 5107–5115 (2010). Deng, Q. & Barbieri, J. T. Molecular mechanisms of the cytotoxicity of ADP-ribosylating toxins. Annu. Rev. Microbiol. 62(1), 271–288 (2008). Mahendran, V. et al. Prevalence of campylobacter species in adult Crohn’s disease and the preferential colonization sites of campylobacter species in the human intestine. Heimesaat MM, editor. PLoS ONE 6(9), e25417 (2011). Sun, D. et al. Angiogenin maintains gut microbe homeostasis by balancing α-Proteobacteria and Lachnospiraceae. Gut 70(4), 666–676 (2020). Jangid, A. et al. Association of colitis with gut-microbiota dysbiosis in clathrin adapter AP-1B knockout mice. Blachier F, editor. PLoS ONE 15(3), e0228358 (2020). Stojanov, S., Berlec, A. & Štrukelj, B. The influence of probiotics on the firmicutes/bacteroidetes ratio in the treatment of obesity and inflammatory bowel disease. Microorganisms 8(11), 1715 (2020). Alam, M. T., et al. Microbial imbalance in inflammatory bowel disease patients at different taxonomic levels. Gut Pathogens 12, 1 (2020). Eckburg, P. B. Diversity of the human intestinal microbial flora. Science 308(5728), 1635–1638 (2005). Brown, E. M. et al. Bacteroides-derived sphingolipids are critical for maintaining intestinal homeostasis and symbiosis. Cell Host Microbe 25(5), 668-680.e7 (2019). Waidmann, M. et al. Bacteroides vulgatus protects against Escherichia coli-induced colitis in gnotobiotic interleukin-2-deficient mice. Gastroenterology 125(1), 162–177 (2003). Round, J. L. & Mazmanian, S. K. The gut microbiota shapes intestinal immune responses during health and disease. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 9(5), 313–323 (2009). Rabizadeh, S. et al. Enterotoxigenic Bacteroides fragilis: A potential instigator of colitis. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 13(12), 1475–1483 (2007). Yao, S., Zhao, Z., Wang, W. & Liu, X. Bifidobacterium longum: Protection against inflammatory bowel disease. Wang K, editor. J. Immunol. Res. 2021, 1–11 (2021). Pompei, A. et al. Folate production by bifidobacteria as a potential probiotic property. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 73(1), 179–185 (2006). Zhao, X. et al. Response of gut microbiota to metabolite changes induced by endurance exercise. Front. Microbiol. 20(9), 765 (2018). Clavel, T. et al. Intestinal microbiota in metabolic diseases. Gut Microbes. 5(4), 544–551 (2014). Mottawea, W., et al. Altered intestinal microbiota–host mitochondria crosstalk in new onset Crohn’s disease. Nat. Commun. 7(1), 13419 (2016). Edwards, J.-A. et al. Role of regenerating islet-derived proteins in inflammatory bowel disease. World J. Gastroenterol. 26(21), 2702–2714 (2020). Dharmani, P., Strauss, J., Ambrose, C., Allen-Vercoe, E. & Chadee, K. Fusobacterium nucleatum infection of colonic cells stimulates MUC2 mucin and tumor necrosis factor alpha. Bäumler AJ, editor. Infect. Immun. 79(7), 2597–2607 (2011). Santoru, M. L., et al. Cross sectional evaluation of the gut-microbiome metabolome axis in an Italian cohort of IBD patients. Sci. Rep. 7(1), 9523 (2017). Chen, T. et al. Akkermansia muciniphila protects against psychological disorder-induced gut microbiota-mediated colonic mucosal barrier damage and aggravation of colitis. Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol. 14, 11 (2021). Qian, K. et al. A β-N-acetylhexosaminidase Amuc_2109 from Akkermansia muciniphila protects against dextran sulfate sodium-induced colitis in mice by enhancing intestinal barrier and modulating gut microbiota. Food Funct. 13, 2216–2227 (2022). Lo Sasso, G. et al. Inflammatory bowel disease-associated changes in the gut: Focus on Kazan patients. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 27(3), 418–433 (2020). Yi, S. K. M., Steyvers, M., Lee, M. D. & Dry, M. J. The wisdom of the crowd in combinatorial problems. Cogn. Sci. 36(3), 452–470 (2012). Good, B. M. & Su, A. I. Crowdsourcing for bioinformatics. Bioinformatics 29(16), 1925–1933 (2013). Talikka, M. et al. Novel approaches to develop community-built biological network models for potential drug discovery. Expert Opin. Drug Discov. 12(8), 849–857 (2017). Sparks, R., Lau, W. W. & Tsang, J. S. Expanding the immunology toolbox: Embracing public-data reuse and crowdsourcing. Immunity 45(6), 1191–1204 (2016). Shah, N., Levy, A. E., Moriates, C. & Arora, V. M. Wisdom of the crowd. Acad. Med. 90(5), 624–628 (2015). Linde, J., Schulze, S., Henke, S. G. & Guthke, R. Data- and knowledge-based modeling of gene regulatory networks: An update. EXCLI J. 2(14), 346–378 (2015). Bakir-Gungor, B. et al. Inflammatory bowel disease biomarkers of human gut microbiota selected via different feature selection methods. PeerJ 25(10), e13205 (2022). LaPierre, N., Ju, C.J.-T., Zhou, G. & Wang, W. MetaPheno: A critical evaluation of deep learning and machine learning in metagenome-based disease prediction. Methods 166, 74–82 (2019). Pasolli, E., Truong, D. T., Malik, F., Waldron, L. & Segata, N. Machine learning meta-analysis of large metagenomic datasets: Tools and biological insights. PLoS Comput. Biol. 12(7), e1004977 (2016). Eck, A. et al. Robust microbiota-based diagnostics for inflammatory bowel disease. McAdam AJ, editor. J. Clin. Microbiol. 55(6), 1720–1732 (2017). Mirsepasi-Lauridsen, H. C. et al. Substantial intestinal microbiota differences between patients with ulcerative colitis from Ghana and Denmark. Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol. https://doi.org/10.3389/fcimb.2022.832500 (2022). Mirsepasi-Lauridsen, H. C. et al. Disease-specific enteric microbiome dysbiosis in inflammatory bowel disease. Front. Med. 20, 5 (2018). Marbach, D. et al. Wisdom of crowds for robust gene network inference. Nat. Methods 9(8), 796–804 (2012). Stolovitzky, G., Prill, R. J. & Califano, A. Lessons from the DREAM2 challenges. Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 1158(1), 159–195 (2009). Papin, J. A. & Mac, G. F. Wisdom of crowds in computational biology. PLoS Comput. Biol. 15(5), e1007032 (2019). Buisson, A. et al. Comparative Acceptability and Perceived Clinical Utility of Monitoring Tools. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 23(8), 1425–1433 (2017). Kalla, R. et al. Patients’ perceptions of faecal calprotectin testing in inflammatory bowel disease: Results from a prospective multicentre patient-based survey*. Scand. J. Gastroenterol. 53(12), 1437–1442 (2018). Maréchal, C. et al. Compliance with the faecal calprotectin test in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. United Eur. Gastroenterol. J. 5(5), 702–707 (2017). Khakoo, N. S., et al. Patient adherence to fecal calprotectin testing is low compared to other commonly ordered tests in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Crohn’s Colitis 360 3(3), otab028 (2021). He, Q., et al. Two distinct metacommunities characterize the gut microbiota in Crohn’s disease patients. GigaScience 6(7), 1–11 (2017). Schirmer, M. et al. Dynamics of metatranscription in the inflammatory bowel disease gut microbiome. Nat. Microbiol. 3(3), 337–346 (2018). Li, H. Minimap2: Pairwise alignment for nucleotide sequences. Birol I, editor. Bioinformatics 34(18), 3094–3100 (2018). Li, H. et al. The sequence alignment/map format and SAMtools. Bioinformatics 25(16), 2078–2079 (2009). BBMap. SourceForge. http://sourceforge.net/projects/bbmap. Andrews, S. Babraham bioinformatics—FastQC A quality control tool for high throughput sequence data (2010). http://www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc. Ewels, P., Magnusson, M., Lundin, S. & Käller, M. MultiQC: Summarize analysis results for multiple tools and samples in a single report. Bioinformatics 32(19), 3047–3048 (2016). Wood, D. E., Lu, J. & Langmead, B. Improved metagenomic analysis with Kraken 2. Genome Biol. 20(1), 257 (2019). Lu, J., Breitwieser, F. P., Thielen, P. & Salzberg, S. L. Bracken: Estimating species abundance in metagenomics data. PeerJ Comput. Sci. 2(3), e104 (2017). O’Leary, N. A. et al. Reference sequence (RefSeq) database at NCBI: Current status, taxonomic expansion, and functional annotation. Nucleic Acids Res. 44(D1), D733–D745 (2015). McIver, L. J. et al. bioBakery: A meta’omic analysis environment. Hancock J, editor. Bioinformatics 34(7), 1235–1237 (2017). Kuhn, M., et al. caret: Classification and Regression Training. R-Packages. 2020. https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/caret/index.html.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-33050-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related