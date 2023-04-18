Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy on infant growth





manuscript of a recently accepted article published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism We described recent findings on the impact of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection during pregnancy on infant growth. study: The past is the prologue. Growth of infants born from pregnancies complicated by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Image Credit: MIAStudio/Shutterstock.com Background SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy raises concerns about the potential risk of fetal infection and a hostile uterine environment for the growing fetus. Recognition of the urgent need for research in this area has led to longitudinal studies on the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during pregnancy and the development of biorepositories. COVID-19 can cause a plethora of complications during pregnancy, including prematurity, preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, and an inflammatory systemic environment, which can impact the lifelong health of the infant. Infant growth from pregnancies complicated by COVID-19 A recent study compared longitudinal trajectories of height, weight, and body mass index (BMI) between one and no infants. intrauterine Exposure to SARS-CoV-2. The researchers excluded mothers who were vaccinated during the study period to reduce heterogeneity. In this study, we found that infants exposed to SARS-CoV-2 had lower her BMI at birth than unexposed infants, even after adjusting for gestational age and associated covariates. Exposed infants have a rapid increase in BMI during infancy Notably, BMI increased rapidly in exposed infants in the first year of life after considering factors affecting BMI. Also, this postnatal increase in BMI was most rapid in those born to patients with severe COVID-19. Statistical analysis revealed that most of the effects of COVID-19 on postnatal BMI increase were mediated by low birth weight. Small changes in length were noticeable but not statistically significant. Measuring infant height is difficult and can be prone to error in clinical and research settings. Collection of research data and larger samples may therefore lead to a better understanding of the effects of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 on infant development. A multinational study of newborns with and without intrauterine Newborns turned out to be tiny as a result of their exposure to COVID-19. It negatively affects weight, head circumference and length. Previously, the authors of this study observed that infants born with low BMI increased rapidly postnatally, and poverty and tobacco exposure were associated with postnatal BMI ‘catch-up’. I noticed that In addition, epidemiological studies have reported an association between low birth weight and excessive cardiometabolic risk later in adulthood. However, they have not established a causal relationship between rapid weight gain in infants and adverse outcomes later in life. Socioeconomic disparities that adversely affect health throughout the life cycle may contribute to this pattern.Therefore, understanding the long-term risks associated with rapid weight gain in infants exposed to COVID-19 intrauterine has not yet been determined. Therefore, further research is needed to understand how long the effects of prenatal COVID-19 persist after birth. Furthermore, identifying protective factors may lead to strategies to enhance preventive care in subsequent infants. intrauterine SARS-CoV-2 exposure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230418/The-impact-of-SARS-CoV-2-infection-in-pregnancy-on-infant-growth.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related