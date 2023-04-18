The STD epidemic gets worse. SARS-CoV-2 surges in hospitals











Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio The number of reported chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases in the United States increased from 2020 to 2021, CDC data shows. According to a statement from David C. Harvey, MSW, He said the epidemic “is a rapidly worsening public health crisis at a dangerous time. Unless we take drastic action, the rate of sexually transmitted infections will continue to rise.” prize.”







After England and Scotland stopped requiring hospitals to test asymptomatic patients on admission, new nosocomial cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have surpassed community cases, researchers report. bottom. Image: Adobe Stock



Last week’s infectious disease top article. Another headline story featured a study that found rising SARS-CoV-2 rates in hospitals after universal screening ended in Scotland and the United Kingdom. Read these and other top stories about infectious diseases below. STD epidemic keeps getting worse, CDC says Final survey data released by the CDC confirmed that reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis increased in the United States between 2020 and 2021, totaling more than 2.5 million. read more. SARS-CoV-2 surges in hospitals after universal screening ends After England and Scotland stopped requiring hospitals to test asymptomatic patients on admission, new nosocomial cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have surpassed community cases, researchers report. bottom. read more. Video: CDC Launches Project to Prevent Nosocomial Infections In this video Susan E. Coffin, MD, MPHPhD, principal physician and hospital epidemiologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, discusses a new project to improve nosocomial infection prevention. Watch video. MRSA decreased during pandemic in hospitals implementing control measures VA facilities that choose not to suspend active surveillance and contact precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic report fewer healthcare-associated MRSA infections, especially in ICUs, researchers find it was done. read more. Adults with longer duration of COVID more likely to report unmet health care needs One study found that about one in five people diagnosed with COVID-19 reported long-lasting COVID symptoms, and many of these patients said they had trouble accessing or paying for healthcare. read more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230418/top-in-id-std-epidemic-worsens-sarscov2-surged-in-hospitals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related