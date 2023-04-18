Covid may increase risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers find





Canadian researchers reported Tuesday that people infected with the coronavirus are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within a year of being infected, compared to those not exposed to the virus. bottom. Men were more likely than women to develop diabetes, scientists found. . Researchers also found that people admitted to intensive care units were more than three times more likely to develop diabetes. The findings support growing evidence about the long-term effects of Covid. “This is definitely a concern from a long-term outcome perspective,” said Naveed Z. Janjua, PhD, senior author of the paper and professor in the Department of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia.

“With a respiratory infection, you usually think, ‘I’m done in seven or eight days, that’s all,'” he added. “Here we see lifelong, lingering effects.” of Research published in JAMA Network Openusing a large data set in British Columbia, diabetes diagnoses for over 125,000 individuals who tested positive for Covid in 2020 and 2021, and over 500,000 uninfected individuals during the same period. of diabetes diagnoses were compared. A Covid vaccine became available in December 2020, but the majority of participants in both exposed and non-exposed groups were not fully vaccinated. Dozens of studies have examined the link between Covid and diabetes, with most reporting an increase in post-infection diagnoses and an increased risk in men and critically ill patients. However, the findings do not prove that the infection causes diabetes. Experts said patients who recovered from Covid, for example, could be more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes just because they had more regular care.

Still, Dr. Pamela Davis, a professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, said there is a plausible biological explanation for the link between the two conditions. co-authored a comment Accompany research. It makes sense to ask, “Is this an actual increase, or is it something that accelerated diabetes, or was it just an early onset anyway?” “But even if it’s just acceleration, this will come at a cost,” she added. All of this is accelerated by the days when is lost, and this is what worries me.” According to Dr. Davis, the coronavirus infects insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, causing cell death. These cells are dotted with his ACE2 receptors that the virus uses as a route of entry. “If you put pancreatic beta cells in a culture dish, the virus will eagerly infect these cells and destroy them,” she said.

Stress has also been implicated in the development of diabetes, and the Covid-associated inflammatory response is associated with beta-cell destruction. Severe Covid patients can also produce antibodies that attack the patient’s own body. Other viral infections have also been linked to the development of diabetes, said Dr Janjua, whose pre-pandemic research focused on hepatitis. “In the case of hepatitis C, there is strong evidence that infection is associated with increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular outcomes, and many other non-hepatic systemic outcomes,” Dr. Janjua said. rice field. A new study found that adults who test positive for the virus are 17% more likely to develop diabetes within a year of their positive test. Men were 22% more likely to develop diabetes compared with unexposed individuals. Researchers matched infected and unexposed individuals by age and sex and made adjustments to account for differences in underlying health status, socioeconomic status, vaccination status, and other factors. They calculated that about 3.4% of all new cases of diabetes could be attributed to Covid infection.For men, 4.75% of new infections were due to Covid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/18/health/covid-diabetes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related