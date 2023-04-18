



Reports have revealed that the UK’s diabetes crisis is “worsening rapidly”, with cases surpassing 5 million for the first time and increasingly affecting people under the age of 40. About 90% of people with diabetes currently have type 2 diabetes. This is a condition that overweight people are much more likely to develop. About two-thirds of UK adults are overweight or obese. A new report published by Diabetes UK shows the combined historical figures of 4.3 million officially diagnosed cases and another 850,000 people living with either condition but not yet diagnosed with type 2 and 1. revealing the best. An additional 2.4 million people in the UK are thought to be at high risk of developing her type 2. Chris Askew, CEO of Diabetes UK, said: “These latest figures show that we are facing a rapidly escalating diabetes crisis, and we are now on the verge of ending type 2 diabetes. The number of people affected has skyrocketed, indicating that millions are at high risk of developing the condition. Serious numbers mean millions of people in the UK are at high risk of complications such as kidney failure, stroke, heart attack, amputation and blindness. Askew went on to say that unless action is taken, the country faces a public health emergency as a result. And the fear of serious complications is a lifelong reality for millions of people across the UK.” Chadwick Lawrence’s expert team of clinical negligence attorneys have years of experience in medical negligence claims and provide support and guidance after a life-changing event.We only represent our Yorkshire clients We also represent clients across the country because of our reputation. If you believe that you or a family member may have been injured as a result of clinical/medical negligence, please seek free legal advice from a medical negligence attorney at the toll-free number below. Posted by Karen Motley, Division of Clinical Negligence, Chadwick Lawrence LLP (jacquelinevance@chadlaw.co.uk ), medical negligence and clinical negligence attorneys in Huddersfield, Leeds, Wakefield and Halifax, West Yorkshire. Toll Free : 0800 304 7382

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chadwicklawrence.co.uk/legal-news/report-says-uk-in-rapidly-escalating-diabetes-crisis-as-cases-top-5m/

