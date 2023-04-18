Weight Loss and Increased Mortality Risk in Healthy Older People





Danine Frouge, MD, ABFP In our weight-obsessed culture, this study highlights three important facts. 1. Not all weight loss is healthy and beneficial. 2. Unintended weight loss is a red flag and extensive medical attention should be given to rule out chronic underlying conditions that may require urgent medical intervention to reduce morbidity and mortality, especially in older adults. evaluation is required. 3. Accurate body composition analysis to determine individual muscle mass and visceral fat percentage is a far more valuable and important assessment in predicting disease risk than relying solely on weight loss and waist measurements. is. The study did not distinguish between intentional and unintentional weight loss. Even if this weight loss was unintentional, it is not surprising that it was associated with increased morbidity and mortality in the elderly. There are many studies that have found that it reduces the risk of some types of cancer such as joint pain, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, asthma, depression, sleep disorders and even breast cancer. uterus and prostate. During the past 20 years working as a physician at the Pritikin Longevity Center, I have personally witnessed the immediate and long-term health benefits of thousands of adults aged 75 and over through intentional weight loss through a healthy lifestyle. I’ve seen the benefits and have a file with the measurements. They reduced the risk of chronic diseases. There were no body composition measurements in this study. It is well known that sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass) is common with aging and is highly associated with increased morbidity and mortality in the elderly. accumulation under muscle and within the organ (also called fatty liver) is strongly associated with the development of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, dementia, hypertension, dyslipidemia, inflammation, arthritis, and hormonal imbalances. increase. , certain cancers and immune dysfunction (autoimmunity, asthma, allergies, digestive problems). Older people often lose muscle and gain visceral fat, an unhealthy condition called “skinny fat” or TOFI (thin outside fat inside). This greatly increases the risk of developing the aforementioned chronic diseases. Unfortunately, lean fat people are often overlooked due to the cultural misconception that weight loss and leanness mean good health. Even without visceral fat, unhealthy muscle loss associated with strength, balance and bone loss can occur. It can lead to inability to keep up, isolation, depression, and fear of participating in life. What are the clinical implications? 1. Ask your doctor for a DXA body composition analysis to determine if you have visceral fat and/or sarcopenia. At the same time, on the same machine, you can also complete a bone density test to determine if you are losing bone mass (osteopenia/osteoporosis) as you age. Pritikin Longevity Center offers both studies. These studies will be reviewed in detail with patients to identify risks, personalize their lifestyles, and implement ameliorative medical interventions. Contrary to popular belief, it is very possible and measurable to build spine and muscle at any age if you know how to diet, exercise, and compensate for your underlying medical conditions. 2. Aim for intentional weight loss by following a healthy lifestyle and avoiding quick fixes and fad diets. Even if you haven’t completed a DXA body composition analysis, focus on body composition (the amount of meat and muscle definition around your midsection) rather than the often misleading scales and clothing sizes. (Labels can lie). 3. If you or your loved ones experience unintended weight loss, seek medical attention as early diagnosis and treatment can be life-saving. Danine Frouge, MD, ABFP medical director

Pritikin Longevity Center

Disclosure: Fluge does not report related financial disclosures.

