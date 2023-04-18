Awareness that HPV causes cervical cancer is declining among Americans



Important points:

The percentage of survey respondents who reported knowing that HPV causes cervical cancer decreased from 77.6% in 2014 to 70.2% in 2020.

Recognition that HPV can cause anal, oral and penile cancer remained low.

According to a presenter at the American Annual Meeting of Cancer Research, a research study showed a decline in the percentage of Americans aware that HPV causes cervical cancer.

Additionally, data show that less than one-third of survey respondents knew that HPV can cause cancer of the anus, oral cavity, and penis.















Basis and method

“Despite the growing burden of HPV-associated cancers in the United States, the knowledge and perception that certain cancers can be caused by HPV is suboptimal among the US population, and this knowledge and I noticed that the changes in perception over time were more diverse than ever before. Dr. Eric Ajay Bokey, Horse, An assistant professor in the Department of Population Sciences and Policy at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine told Helio. “Raising knowledge and awareness that HPV causes some cancers vaccination coverage Eliminates HPV-related cancers. “

In 2017, Boakye and colleagues assessed American perceptions of the link between HPV and some cancers and sought to determine whether changes occurred over time.

The researchers performed HINTS 4 Cycle 4 (2014; n = 2,239), HINTS 5 Cycle 1 (2017; n = 2,034), HINTS 5 Cycle 2 (2018; n = 2,050), HINTS 5 Cycle 3 (2019; 2,270), and HINTS 5 cycle 4 (2020; n = 2,340). The survey asked participants whether they believed HPV could cause cancer of the anus, cervix, oral cavity, and penis.At each time point, 2,000 to 2,350 he included the answers to

The researchers calculated the weighted prevalence estimates and corresponding 95% CIs for all four HPV-related cancer awareness questions at each time point.

findings

The results showed that the percentage of respondents who reported knowing that HPV causes cervical cancer decreased from 77.6% in 2014 to 70.2% in 2020.

Recognition of HPV as a cause of anal, oral and penile cancer remained low throughout the study period. Specifically, awareness of HPV as a cause of anal cancer decreased from 27.9% in 2014 to 27.4% in 2020, and awareness of oral cancer risk decreased from 31.2% in 2014 to 2020. decreased to 29.5%, and awareness of penile cancer risk decreased from 30.3%. 2014 to 28.4% in 2020.

Limitations of this study included a cross-sectional design and the fact that overall public awareness may be low.

“Although it’s been a long time since the HPV vaccine was licensed in 2006, awareness in the United States of HPV causing cancer of the anus, oral cavity, and penis remains very low,” said Adjei Boakye. “Only one in three adults in America recognizes a causal link between HPV and these types of cancer.” No change and a decrease for cervical cancer.”

The US failed to meet the government’s 2020 Healthy People target of 80% HPV vaccination coverage, added Adjei Boakye.

“Given the association between awareness of HPV-related cancers and HPV vaccination coverage, it is important to raise public awareness of this association as it may help increase vaccination coverage.” “HPV vaccination has the potential to prevent more than 90% of HPV-associated cancers, so there is a need to improve vaccination uptake to reduce preventable cases and deaths from these cancers,” he said. need to do it.”

implication

HPV vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing HPV-related disease in both men and women.Them 9 to 45 years old Adjei Boakye told Healio that you can get the vaccine and talk to your doctor about vaccinations for yourself, your children or other family members.

Adjei Boakye said the findings do not reflect the potential impact of vaccine misinformation spread during the pandemic, as nearly all study data was collected before the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. increase.

“Future research should examine the impact of this on HPV vaccination, including hesitation to vaccines, perceptions and awareness of the link between HPV and HPV-associated cancers,” he said. “Future research should also come up with innovative ways to address vaccine misinformation, especially on social media, and ways to educate the public about the cancer-preventing benefits of HPV vaccines. Because it doesn’t seem like the level of consciousness is improving.”

