Awareness that HPV causes cervical cancer is declining among Americans

April 18, 2023
Read in 3 minutes
April 18, 2023
Read in 3 minutes
Adjei Boakye E, et al. Abstract 4210. Presented at the American Cancer Research Annual Meeting. April 14-19, 2023. Orlando.
Disclosure: Henry Ford Health endorsed this study. Adjei Boakye does not report relevant financial disclosures. See abstract for relevant financial disclosures for all other researchers.
According to a presenter at the American Annual Meeting of Cancer Research, a research study showed a decline in the percentage of Americans aware that HPV causes cervical cancer.
Additionally, data show that less than one-third of survey respondents knew that HPV can cause cancer of the anus, oral cavity, and penis.
“Despite the growing burden of HPV-associated cancers in the United States, the knowledge and perception that certain cancers can be caused by HPV is suboptimal among the US population, and this knowledge and I noticed that the changes in perception over time were more diverse than ever before. Dr. Eric Ajay Bokey, Horse, An assistant professor in the Department of Population Sciences and Policy at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine told Helio. “Raising knowledge and awareness that HPV causes some cancers vaccination coverage Eliminates HPV-related cancers. “
In 2017, Boakye and colleagues assessed American perceptions of the link between HPV and some cancers and sought to determine whether changes occurred over time.
The researchers performed HINTS 4 Cycle 4 (2014; n = 2,239), HINTS 5 Cycle 1 (2017; n = 2,034), HINTS 5 Cycle 2 (2018; n = 2,050), HINTS 5 Cycle 3 (2019; 2,270), and HINTS 5 cycle 4 (2020; n = 2,340). The survey asked participants whether they believed HPV could cause cancer of the anus, cervix, oral cavity, and penis.At each time point, 2,000 to 2,350 he included the answers to
The researchers calculated the weighted prevalence estimates and corresponding 95% CIs for all four HPV-related cancer awareness questions at each time point.
The results showed that the percentage of respondents who reported knowing that HPV causes cervical cancer decreased from 77.6% in 2014 to 70.2% in 2020.
Recognition of HPV as a cause of anal, oral and penile cancer remained low throughout the study period. Specifically, awareness of HPV as a cause of anal cancer decreased from 27.9% in 2014 to 27.4% in 2020, and awareness of oral cancer risk decreased from 31.2% in 2014 to 2020. decreased to 29.5%, and awareness of penile cancer risk decreased from 30.3%. 2014 to 28.4% in 2020.
Limitations of this study included a cross-sectional design and the fact that overall public awareness may be low.
“Although it’s been a long time since the HPV vaccine was licensed in 2006, awareness in the United States of HPV causing cancer of the anus, oral cavity, and penis remains very low,” said Adjei Boakye. “Only one in three adults in America recognizes a causal link between HPV and these types of cancer.” No change and a decrease for cervical cancer.”
The US failed to meet the government’s 2020 Healthy People target of 80% HPV vaccination coverage, added Adjei Boakye.
“Given the association between awareness of HPV-related cancers and HPV vaccination coverage, it is important to raise public awareness of this association as it may help increase vaccination coverage.” “HPV vaccination has the potential to prevent more than 90% of HPV-associated cancers, so there is a need to improve vaccination uptake to reduce preventable cases and deaths from these cancers,” he said. need to do it.”
HPV vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing HPV-related disease in both men and women.Them 9 to 45 years old Adjei Boakye told Healio that you can get the vaccine and talk to your doctor about vaccinations for yourself, your children or other family members.
Adjei Boakye said the findings do not reflect the potential impact of vaccine misinformation spread during the pandemic, as nearly all study data was collected before the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. increase.
“Future research should examine the impact of this on HPV vaccination, including hesitation to vaccines, perceptions and awareness of the link between HPV and HPV-associated cancers,” he said. “Future research should also come up with innovative ways to address vaccine misinformation, especially on social media, and ways to educate the public about the cancer-preventing benefits of HPV vaccines. Because it doesn’t seem like the level of consciousness is improving.”
Dr. Eric Adjei Boakye, Horse, Contact eadjeiboakye49@siumed.edu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20230418/awareness-that-hpv-causes-cervical-cancer-declines-among-americans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com