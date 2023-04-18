Health
Colorado doctor shares tips to ease suffering
DENVER — Allergies are back in Colorado, and spring is shaping up to be an active season after a statewide winter with lots of snow.denver sevens Jason Grunauer I spoke with Dr. Mark Montana, medical director of CareNow Emergency Care We shared what allergy sufferers see and offered treatment tips to help relieve sneezing and watery eyes.
Jason Gruenauer, Denver 7
Dr. Mark, any updates on this year’s allergy season?
Dr. Mark Montana, Medical Director CareNow Urgent Care
Good question, Jason. And I think it’s going to be a very active allergy season this year. It’s been a wonderful winter with lots of snow and humidity. And all that humidity means a good spring and growing season. I’m starting to see As a result, many patients complain of allergic symptoms. As we head towards spring,
Jason Grunauer
There is an interesting correlation between the amount of snowfall and the incidence of allergy symptoms. Do you think this will be a bigger allergy season than usual for people like us who have to go through it?
Dr. Mark Montana
Right, that’s what I would expect based on what I’m seeing. Again, the plants hibernated for the winter, so it was really humid enough to see them, but now they’re coming out.
Jason Grunauer
So for you and me, if you get these kinds of allergy symptoms, it might be as easy as going to the pharmacy and grabbing something over the counter – claritin and nasal spray. So, what should parents do if they believe their child is dealing with seasonal allergies?
Dr. Mark Montana
yeah that’s a really good question. We see patients in different age groups and small children under the age of 2 can have allergies and can end up with disastrous, really bloody bags under the eyes. There are some remedies that are as simple as water irrigation and are safe for small children.
Therefore, saline nasal irrigation has been shown to be effective in very young children under the age of two. After that age, many treatments are the same as for adults until they are truly adults. The real mainstay will be safe nasal steroids. So choosing the right medicine for your age and condition is really important. As you were asking, we now have an antihistamine in our pediatric kit. And especially with pediatric patients, I like to stick with newer, longer-acting antihistamines with fewer side effects.
Jason Grunauer
Before we turn it over, are there any things adults and children with allergies shouldn’t do? what?
Dr. Mark Montana
There are many things you can do.
I think what you shouldn’t do is take drugs with heavy side effects. So long-acting antihistamines tend to make us sleepier and are sedative. Some may raise the number or affect blood pressure. Really, it depends on your age and those age-related side effects.
Jason Grunauer
And obviously, if you feel that something has reached a serious level, talk to your doctor or, if necessary, go to your local emergency medical center. Dr. Mark Montana. Thank you.
If you’re wondering how Denver compares to other cities, the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America ranked it the worst city in the country for fighting allergies. The Denver metropolitan area ranks 67th Overall in 2023 when compared to other cities.Please refer to See the full report and rankings here.
follow up
What would you like Denver7 to follow up with? Do you have a story, topic or issue you’d like us to revisit? Let us know using the contact form below.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/a-very-active-allergy-season-colorado-doctor-shares-tips-to-help-ease-the-suffering
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dangerous at the top: China’s anti-corruption campaign targets billionaires and bankers | China
- Defense Secretary Austin will meet with officials in Sweden.
- Bollywood actor celebrates Arjun Tendulkar’s first IPL box office with tweet about ‘nepotism’
- Rose Weeden will represent Dorset at the English School Final
- Timothe Chalamet will play the iconic singer
- 10 Google Sheets Hacks to Make Your Work Easier | News
- Fox News settles Dominion defamation case for $787.5m – BBC News
- UM Researchers Use AI to Understand Vulnerability of Lung Cancer Cells
- Trump news today: Trump mocks new NFT trading cards as ex-president rails against Elon Musk
- Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Delhi store launch, to talk jobs and iPhone production
- BBC chairman Sharp’s role in jeopardy?
- Prime Minister Fiala meets President Joko Widodo in Indonesia