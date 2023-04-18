Colorado doctor shares tips to ease suffering

DENVER — Allergies are back in Colorado, and spring is shaping up to be an active season after a statewide winter with lots of snow.denver sevens Jason Grunauer I spoke with Dr. Mark Montana, medical director of CareNow Emergency Care We shared what allergy sufferers see and offered treatment tips to help relieve sneezing and watery eyes.

Jason Gruenauer, Denver 7

Dr. Mark, any updates on this year’s allergy season?

Dr. Mark Montana, Medical Director CareNow Urgent Care

Good question, Jason. And I think it’s going to be a very active allergy season this year. It’s been a wonderful winter with lots of snow and humidity. And all that humidity means a good spring and growing season. I’m starting to see As a result, many patients complain of allergic symptoms. As we head towards spring,

Jason Grunauer

There is an interesting correlation between the amount of snowfall and the incidence of allergy symptoms. Do you think this will be a bigger allergy season than usual for people like us who have to go through it?

Dr. Mark Montana

Right, that’s what I would expect based on what I’m seeing. Again, the plants hibernated for the winter, so it was really humid enough to see them, but now they’re coming out.

Jason Grunauer

So for you and me, if you get these kinds of allergy symptoms, it might be as easy as going to the pharmacy and grabbing something over the counter – claritin and nasal spray. So, what should parents do if they believe their child is dealing with seasonal allergies?

Dr. Mark Montana

yeah that’s a really good question. We see patients in different age groups and small children under the age of 2 can have allergies and can end up with disastrous, really bloody bags under the eyes. There are some remedies that are as simple as water irrigation and are safe for small children.

Therefore, saline nasal irrigation has been shown to be effective in very young children under the age of two. After that age, many treatments are the same as for adults until they are truly adults. The real mainstay will be safe nasal steroids. So choosing the right medicine for your age and condition is really important. As you were asking, we now have an antihistamine in our pediatric kit. And especially with pediatric patients, I like to stick with newer, longer-acting antihistamines with fewer side effects.

Jason Grunauer

Before we turn it over, are there any things adults and children with allergies shouldn’t do? what?

Dr. Mark Montana

There are many things you can do.

I think what you shouldn’t do is take drugs with heavy side effects. So long-acting antihistamines tend to make us sleepier and are sedative. Some may raise the number or affect blood pressure. Really, it depends on your age and those age-related side effects.

Jason Grunauer

And obviously, if you feel that something has reached a serious level, talk to your doctor or, if necessary, go to your local emergency medical center. Dr. Mark Montana. Thank you.

If you’re wondering how Denver compares to other cities, the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America ranked it the worst city in the country for fighting allergies. The Denver metropolitan area ranks 67th Overall in 2023 when compared to other cities.Please refer to See the full report and rankings here.