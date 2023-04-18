Scientists have found that mitochondria at dysfunctional synapses cannot meet their energy needs, and can be powered too much or too little, leading to age-related cognitive impairment.





The brain is like a puzzle, requiring many nested and codependent pieces to function properly. The brain is divided into regions, each containing millions of neurons connected by thousands of synapses. These synapses, which enable communication between neurons, rely on smaller structures: message-sending boutons (bulging bulbs at the tips like branches of neurons), and message-receiving dendrites (boutons receiving messages). complementary branch-like structures for power supply), and power supply. – Generation of mitochondria. All these factors must be considered to create a cohesive brain.

However, in aging brains, these pieces can be lost or altered so that they no longer fit into the larger brain puzzle. “50% of people experience a loss of working memory as they age, which reduces their ability to retain and manipulate information in the short term,” says co-lead author John Reynolds of the Salk Institute. Professor Courtney Gravis Bloom, Senior Staff Scientist, said. ‘Lab. “We set out to understand why some people maintain healthy working memory as they age and others do not. In the process, we uncovered novel mechanisms underlying the synaptic basis of cognitive impairment. Did.” Previous studies have found that the brain loses synapses as it ages, and researchers have also seen this pattern in animal models. However, examination of the remaining synapses found evidence of disrupted coordination between bouton size and the mitochondria they contain. A fundamental neuroscience principle, the principle of ultrastructural size, explains that whenever the size of a part of a synaptic complex changes, so must the size. all other part. Synapses, mitochondria, boutons – all these parts need to scale with each other.Prior to the Salk Team study published in The forefront of aging neuroscience As of April 12, 2023, no one had questioned whether age or illness could violate this principle. “To find out, we turned to electron microscopy,” says co-first author Casey Vanderlip, a former research assistant in the Reynolds lab. “This allowed us to visualize these components across many synapses. We found that synaptic loss occurs in healthy and impaired aging, but the difference is that Bouton It was a breakdown of the correlation between mitochondrial size and mitochondria.” “This is a ripple effect, with immeasurably small synaptic structures altering neuronal networks, brain function, and behavior,” said Glavis-Bloom. “Investigating these microscopic dysfunctions is uncharted territory that could revolutionize our understanding of aging and its effects on cognition.” The team found that adherence to the ultrastructural size principle is essential to avoid age-related impairments in working memory. By identifying violations of ultrastructural size principles and mitochondria-related impairments as key to age-related cognitive impairment, this study ushers in a new era in aging research. “The synaptic images we capture are snapshots of dynamic processes,” says Reynolds, holder of the Fiona and Sanjay Jar Chairs in Neuroscience. “With these snapshots in hand, we can begin to think first about the mechanisms that coordinate the expansion and contraction of different parts of the synaptic complex. We can ask how we can explain the decline in function, which is completely new thinking about cognitive decline may lead to new goals for future treatments.” Other authors include Sammy Weiser Novak and Uri Manor of the Salk Institute. Masaaki Kuwashima, Lindsey Kirk, and Kristen M. Harris of the University of Texas at Austin. This research was supported by the American Heart Association and the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group (19PABH134610000AHA), the National Institutes of Health (1R21AG068967-01, P30014195), and the Allen Initiative in Brain Health and Cognitive Impairment Awards jointly through the National Sciences. it was done. Foundation (2014862), Kavli Institute for Brain and Mind at UC San Diego (2021 Innovative Research Grant), Waite Foundation, Larry L. Hillblom Foundation, Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation, Conrad Previes Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230412131219.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related