Stroke patients see improved movement in device – NBC4 Washington

A first-of-its-kind experiment offers hope for paralyzed stroke patients.

After a stroke, Heather Rendulic had little movement in her left hand and arm.

“I always tell people that I live in a two-handed world with one hand. Told. No hope of improvement. ”

She decided to volunteer for research made possible by funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers implanted devices that zapped her spinal cord, helping brain signals reach the nerve cells that move her hands and arms.

“As soon as the stimulation starts, they can do things they couldn’t do before,” said Marco Capogrosso, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh who led the study.

Rendulic said he wasn’t sure what to expect on his first day in the lab.

“They had me open and close my hands, but I was doing it in a way I hadn’t done since my stroke. And we were all tearing up and crying.” It’s a really powerful moment and one of the highlights of my life,” she said.

You can also see the difference. The video shows the Rendulic sorting block with stimulation turned off. When the stimulation is turned on, she can work twice as fast as she does.

The researchers decided on most of the tasks, but Rendulic also had to be taken into account.

“My husband and I love to eat steak, and one of my pet’s complaints is that he has to ask for his steak to be cut,” she said.

A steak was delivered to her on the last day of her study.

“I’m cutting!” she yells in the video.

The technology is not a cure, and pilot studies have been small. Only Rendulic and another stroke survivor participated. However, the preliminary results are promising and point to a step toward restoring mobility in this very common type of paralysis in one day.

About 800,000 Americans have a stroke each year, Capogrosso said. About half have permanent motor paralysis.

At the end of the four-week study, researchers had to remove the device. They say it will take years of research to prove the treatment actually works.

“We give them abilities first, then we remove them. You have to go fast. [and say] “Hey, we can make your life better now,” said Capogrosso.

This experiment surprised Rendulic.

“This technology has helped me improve in ways I never thought possible post-stroke,” she said.

Amazingly, she maintained improvement in her arm about a month after having the implants removed.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in Nature Medicine. Researchers are now using the device on more stroke survivors as part of a larger study.