Cancer survivors may be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease.cancer





Data suggest that cancer survivors may have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in the years to come. However, heart scans may identify early heart damage, opening the door to more customized follow-up care for cancer survivors. Previous research has suggested that people who have been treated for cancer may have an increased risk of developing cardiovascular problems in the future, such as stroke and heart failure, but these are mainly due to It focused on the first year after being diagnosed with cancer. Few have considered long-term risks or included cardiovascular imaging to identify injuries that have not yet caused symptoms. To fill these gaps, Dr Zahra Raisi-Estabragh of Queen Mary University of London and her colleagues have previously been diagnosed with lung, breast, prostate, blood, uterine or bowel cancer. The cardiovascular health status of 18,714 UK Biobank participants was assessed, and a similar number of participants without a history of cancer have had their cardiovascular health followed for approximately 12 years. Nearly one-third of cancer survivors developed cardiovascular problems during the study period, compared with one-fourth in the control group. The highest incidence of new cardiovascular disease was among individuals who survived lung or blood cancers, of whom almost half developed cardiovascular problems in the years that followed. The most common are ischemic heart disease, arrhythmias, and heart failure. In contrast, the most common cardiovascular problems among breast cancer survivors were heart failure, inflammation of the lining around the heart (pericarditis), and mechanical heart problems. These differences most likely reflect unique features of cancer and its treatments, Raisi-Estabragh said. The team also examined the results of cardiac MRI scans of 1,354 available study participants.In doing so, it revealed significant and deleterious changes in heart size and function in survivors of breast and blood cancers. heart. Although this is an observational study and cannot prove that cancer or cancer therapy was responsible for this increased cardiovascular risk, patients with blood cancers are known to be harmful to heart tissue. She underwent chemotherapy that was prescribed to her and radiation therapy that targeted her heart tissue, the chest wall, the researchers explained. Although some breast cancer treatments were also known to affect cardiac function, common vascular risk factors such as smoking, overweight and diabetes, and the biological processes associated with cancer itself, also contribute to this cardiac function. It may contribute to increased vascular risk. among cancer survivors. “This study adds to existing knowledge about the effects of some cancer treatments on cardiovascular disease in cancer survivors. cancer study England. “It may help inform strategies about how some cancer survivors should be monitored long-term, especially in the setting of being discharged from cancer follow-up and receiving primary care.” write in link editorialProfessor Jose Bunch of the University of Colorado and Dr. Tara Letch of Beth Israel Lahey Health in Massachusetts, said: If it is confirmed that elevated cardiovascular risk persists long after cancer diagnosis and that certain adverse changes may be identified on cardiac scans before patients develop symptoms. , physicians should be able to begin improving follow-up strategies for such individuals. “This study opens the door to some precision in the follow-up care of cancer survivors,” they said.

