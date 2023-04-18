Health
Deadly fungus likely to threaten Alberta hospitals and nursing homes, experts warn
Vigilance is key in the fight to prevent outbreaks in hospitals and nursing homes, with very small numbers of deadly drug-resistant fungi of concern in the United States detected in Alberta, experts say.
it “Serious threat to global health” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently warned: white ears (C. ear) teeth It’s spreading at alarming speed in U.S. medical facilities.
According to Alberta Health, there have been four confirmed cases in the state since the fungus began being tracked as a “surveillance disease” in 2020 (three in 2022 and one in 2021).
Dr. John Gill, a Calgary-based infectious disease specialist, said: “It will be a threat here, as it will be in all major medical facilities in the developed world.
C. earis a yeast fungus that was first identified in Japan in 2009 and is often found in hospitals and nursing homes in critically ill and immunocompromised people (chemotherapy, transplant patients, invasive medical devices). It can cause serious infection to you (including your patient).
And it can be resistant to multiple drugs.
“We all know this. How common is it? Is it as difficult to treat as we suspect? And how do we see it spread and emerge in our healthcare system? Can you stop at
Invasive mortality C. ear According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), more than 40% of infections are caused by fungi that infect the blood and organs.
43 known cases in Canada
PHAC data show 43 cases since 2012, 21 in BC or Alberta, 2 in Saskatchewan or Manitoba, 19 in Ontario or Quebec, and 1 in the Atlantic region. has been confirmed.
This includes both infected individuals and fungal carriers. Some cases were travel related.
A PHAC survey found that most cases (35 of them) had been detected within the last five years, and one-third of the known cases in Canada were resistant to multiple drugs.
“Like the experience of other countries, C. ear It will become more common in Canada, including possible outbreaks in health care facilities and long-term care facilities,” the spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CBC News.
PHAC says the risk to the general population is “very low” because healthy people usually do not become seriously ill with the pathogen.
“We are looking. We are aware. …The awareness that surveillance is the key and it is there. no” occurred.
No regular checkup
Dr Samir Sinha hopes health systems across the country will heed warnings from the United States.
“This is just one superbug that is spreading very quickly in the US. It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing rapid spread across Canada.” Toronto.
“Importantly, we don’t screen for this regularly, and we often miss the diagnosis,” he said.
“If we really knew where it was and who had it, we could immediately take infection prevention and control measures.”
The problem, in addition to being difficult to handle, is that C. ear Spreads very easily.
“It lives on the surface. It’s really hard to clean it, and it’s really spread by contact,” Sinha said, noting that nursing homes are particularly vulnerable.
“These are typically places that are understaffed and don’t really have time to implement proper infection prevention and control measures,” he said.
“If you put the right protocols in place… you might actually have a chance to fight.”
Alberta Health Services said it was monitoring the situation.during routine screening C. ear The AHS infection prevention and control team has developed screening protocols in case of need.
“So far, these events are rare in Alberta. However, we will continue to monitor and implement patient screenings and protocols as needed.”
