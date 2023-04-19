People at high risk for COVID can get another bivalent booster soon, FDA says





important point Additional bivalent boosters are readily available for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

All COVID vaccine doses in the US, whether prime or booster, will be in this updated (bivalent) formulation.

Recommendations for the general public are expected later this year. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), additional bivalent booster shots have been approved for adults over the age of 65 and for immunocompromised people who are at high risk of COVID-19. movement is almost coming Month After the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) recommended that older and at-risk individuals be vaccinated with another COVID vaccine. Canada and the England has begun to scale up vaccination efforts for these groups. The FDA says that people over the age of 65 who received one renewed (bivalent) booster injection at least 4 months ago may be eligible for an additional bivalent booster. Immunocompromised people may be able to receive boosters more frequently. For now, an additional bivalent vaccine will be approved if an immunocompromised person received a renewed dose of booster at least two months ago. There are cases. Bivalent boosters are better suited for current COVID-19 strains than the original vaccine or boosters, but they do not specifically target current COVID-19 variants. His bivalent vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna both target the original strain of COVID and his BA.1 variant from Omicron. The original (monovalent) COVID vaccine is no longer licensed. The first time he gets the COVID vaccine, he gets the bivalent vaccine. “At this stage of the pandemic, there is data support to simplify the use of the approved mRNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and the agency believes this approach will help facilitate future vaccination,” the FDA said. said Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Biologics at . evaluation and research, statement. At a press conference on Tuesday, Marks referred to data showing that without booster vaccinations, immunity in older people wanes over time. In addition, he said, both human and animal data suggest that immunocompromised individuals may require higher doses. “I have always believed that COVID booster vaccines should be risk-based. I think there is a group of people with potential.” Amesh Adalja, MD, A senior fellow at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told Verywell. “Contrary to one-size-fits-all recommendations, targeting people at risk for serious disease is always the best policy, and it’s good that the FDA has finally adopted this strategy. is.” It will take days for pharmacies, clinics and doctors to catch up with the new FDA approval and actually start administering the boosters. This is because the FDA’s job is to approve vaccine use and the CDC’s job is to make recommendations. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations (ACIP) meets tomorrow and may endorse the FDA’s guidance. The FDA added that most people who have already received one dose of the bivalent vaccine are not yet eligible for another dose. A decision to bring more boosters to the general population this fall could be made in June. Despite new recommendations, it’s questionable whether everyone who can receive another booster actually does. recently reported Only 23% of US adults received the first approved bivalent booster. Only half of US adults surveyed said they would get their annual COVID-19 vaccine if recommended. what this means for you If you are over 65 or immunocompromised, you are eligible for another bivalent booster if you have already received one dose. Vaccines are free until May 11, 2023, when the COVID public health emergency ends. The information in this article is current as of the date listed. This means that newer information may have become available at the time you read this. For the latest information on COVID-19, please visit here. coronavirus news page.

