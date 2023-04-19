A green Mediterranean diet may reduce aortic stiffness

An exploratory post-hoc analysis of the DIRECT-PLUS randomized clinical trial showed that green adaptation to a traditional Mediterranean diet has distinct markers of proximal aortic sclerosis (PAS), vascular aging and increased cardiovascular risk. improve.
The green Mediterranean diet differs from the traditional Mediterranean diet due to its higher abundance of dietary polyphenols and lower intake of red or processed meats.
Apart from weight loss, the research team observed that the improved green Mediterranean diet reduced PAS by 15%, the traditional Mediterranean diet by 7.3%, and the healthy eating guideline diet by 4.8%.
“The DIRECT-PLUS trial research team was the first to introduce the concept of a green Mediterranean/high polyphenol diet,” said principal investigator Iris Shai, RD, PhD, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer Sheva, Israel theheart.org| Medscape Cardiology.
This diet promoted a ‘dramatic suppression of proximal aortic stiffness’ as assessed by MRI over 18 months in approximately 300 participants with abdominal obesity/dyslipidemia. “So far, no dietary strategies have been shown to influence the physiology of vascular aging,” said Shai.
the analysis is publish online April 17th Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
not all healthy eating s are the same
Of the 294 participants, 281 had valid PAS measurements at baseline. Her PAS at baseline (6.1 m/s) was similar between intervention groups (P. = .20). Increased PAS was associated with aging, hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, and visceral adiposity (P. < .05).
After 18 months of intervention (maintenance rate 89.8%), there was a significant PAS reduction in all dietary groups. -0.15 Green Mediterranean (15%).
In a multivariate model, people following a green Mediterranean diet had greater reductions in PAS than those following a healthy diet or a Mediterranean diet (P. = .003 and P. = .032, respectively).
Researchers caution that DIRECT-PLUS has multiple endpoints, this exploratory post hoc analysis may be sensitive to Type I statistical errors and should be considered “hypothesis generation” doing.
Quality research, reliable results
When asked to comment on the study, Deepak L. Butt, MD, M.P.H., director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City, said: As many studies have used randomization as most dietary studies do not.
“The greener Mediterranean diet appeared to be the best MRI-defined surrogate marker of aortic stiffness,” said Bhatt, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System. said Mr. theheart.org| Medscape Cardiology.
“It makes sense that a diet with more greens and more polyphenols would be healthier. Several other studies have shown that
Overall, he said the results were “very reliable, but it’s great to see the results replicated in more diverse and larger samples.”
“A diet high in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and low in overall caloric intake is generally a good diet for reducing cardiovascular risk factors and reducing actual cardiovascular risk. There is new evidence that it seems so.
This study was funded by grants from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation), the Rosetrees Trust, the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology, and the California Walnut Commission.to shy and bat Related Conflicts of Interest.
