Call 119, start CPR, use AED

An American Heart Association physician expert provides commentary and perspective on the unusual condition that reportedly afflicted NFL player Dumar Hamlin. This is due to blunt force trauma to the heart at exactly the wrong time of the heartbeat.

Commotio cordis is a very rare and very uncommon cardiac event, but it is very important to be aware and aware of how to quickly respond to any kind of cardiac emergency.

According to the American Heart Association, it’s important to quickly recognize a cardiac emergency and immediately initiate the three most critical steps in the chain of survival. 1) call 911, 2) start CPR, 3) defibrillate with an automated external defibrillator or AED. These are the only ways to save someone’s life after a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

The American Heart Association is a leader in resuscitation science, education and training and the officialGuidelines for CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care.”

Gordon F. Tomaselli, MD, FAHA, former Volunteer President of the American Heart Association, said: (2011-12) and Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz, Deans of the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in the Bronx. “These are some unusual phenomena that must all occur at exactly the same time and at the wrong time, in the late 20- to 40-millisecond window of the heartbeat, when the lower chambers of the heart are preparing to contract. The collapse will occur within seconds.”

Tomaselli is an internationally renowned physician and scientist in the field of cardiovascular disease and a cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in sudden cardiac death and heart rhythm disorders. His research into the regulation of the heart’s electrical activity has led to breakthrough therapies that prevent fatal heart disease.

Blunt-force impact is commonly sustained with hard spherical objects such as baseballs, hockey pucks, lacrosse balls, and softballs, and can affect anyone playing physical contact sports. Cordis occurs primarily in boys and young men (average age 15 years) and usually occurs while playing sports, despite wearing a chest protector.

Cordis is a specific type of cardiac arrest that can affect anyone who participates in contact sports. A recent review in the National Commotio Cordis Registry also found that it can arise from blunt force trauma to the chest during non-sporting activities such as assaults, car accidents, or everyday activities. Of the 334 confirmed cases of cordis between 1980 and 2022, 121 (36%) occurred in non-sporting activities and 213 (64%) in sports-related activities.

The human heart beats 86,400 to 144,000 times each day (assuming an average of 60 to 100 beats per minute over a 24-hour period), with each heartbeat averaging 0.8 seconds long. For an electrocardiogram to occur, the heart must beat with a blunt force during a specific 20- to 40-millisecond window of one heartbeat, as the lower chambers of the heart are about to contract, and the heart’s rhythm An electrical shock must be delivered to the heart from an AED to return the heart to its normal rhythm.

Prompt CPR and defibrillation result in over 50% post-heart attack survival and recovery.

“If there is one lesson we can all learn, the best way to survive a cardiac emergency, including a heart attack, is for as many people as possible to learn CPR. , to prepare for and respond to cardiac emergencies that can happen literally anywhere,” said Tomaselli. “Immediate initiation of the survival chain steps of 911, rapid CPR, and defibrillation is essential to saving someone’s life, and can begin within seconds to minutes of a patient’s collapse. A heart attack is a very rare event, but it occurs during a sporting event when trained emergency medical personnel and an AED are readily available and CPR and defibrillation can be started immediately. Survival rates are very high, exceeding 50%, when most out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are less than 10%, and in most cases affected individuals have had previous can resume their lives and activities.”

He added: His survival rate is reduced by 10%. He has 10 minutes to save a life. ”

American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown said, “We are pleased to see that Dumar Hamlin appears to be making a full recovery. Given the greater benefit to be gained from his heart attack event. , it is that as many people as possible are aware of how important it is to provide emergency care for all cardiac emergencies.Action, successfully carried out.Call 119. , prompt CPR and defibrillation are essential to saving someone’s life and achieving an optimal recovery.At least one person in every home learns CPR and is immediately We strongly encourage you to be ready to take action.”

according to American Heart Association Stats Update 2023experienced by over 350,000 people in the US Out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrestAbout 90% of people who have out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die. As many as 23,000 of her under 18s experience sudden out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year. A leading cause of death in student-athletes, sports-related sudden cardiac arrest accounts for approximately 40% of sudden cardiac arrests in under-18s.

Approximately 70% of cardiac arrests occur in homes or private residences rather than hospitals (out-of-hospital cardiac arrests). Therefore, friends and family are most likely the ones who need to take action. CPR, especially if performed immediately, may double or triple the survival chances of a cardiac arrest victim.

The American Heart Association has long advocated public policy at the federal, state, and local levels to encourage cardiac emergency planning, increase CPR and AED education and training, and strengthen the health care system. Last month, the AHA entered the National Football League, Smart Heart Sports Federation We work with the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, American Red Cross, Cory Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers Association, and Chasing M’s Foundation of Dummer Hamlin. These and other public policies can prevent death from sudden cardiac arrest and should be implemented nationwide.



From adults to adolescents, Hands-only CPR All you have to do is call 911 and press hard and fast on the center of your chest at a rate of 100-120 times per minute. You can find a CPR class near you at: heart.org/findacourseFor more information on CPR, please visit: cpr.heart.org.

AEDs are life-saving devices and most AEDs verbally instruct the user on each step on how to use the device. More information about AED use and training is available here.

