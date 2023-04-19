Sens graduates take ice for pancreatic cancer research





Former NHLers face off against Ottawa hospital’s team of doctors Photo by Tony Caldwell / post media Article content Alumni of the Ottawa Senate face off against an Ottawa hospital team of doctors in the latest fundraiser launched by former human resources manager Cindy Hooper. advertising 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. This content is for subscribers only Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Elizabeth Payne, David Pugliese, Andrew Duffy, Bruce Deachman and more. Plus a weekly newsletter, Ottawa, Out of Office food reviews and his list of events.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Article content Hooper, 60, is furiously fundraising for late-stage pancreatic cancer research. Doctors have given her only months to live, but Hooper is using the time she has left to offer hope to others with one of the most deadly diseases: pancreatic cancer. “It’s the type of cancer that many people don’t know the real, harsh reality of,” Hooper said. said in the video Made to promote a charity hockey game taking place. April 23rd at Bell Sensplex, Kanata. Patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer live an average of six months because the disease is usually advanced by the time it is discovered. Most patients (75%) die within her first year. The 5-year survival rate is only 10%. Article content advertising 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content An accomplished Ironman competitor and triathlete, Hooper defied these statistics while continuing to participate in his favorite sport. She has lived with pancreatic cancer for over ten years. But last September, she learned that her cancer had spread to her lungs, spine and ribs. This means that there is no treatment available other than palliative chemotherapy. “I’ve lived through a rare long battle with this brutal disease,” Hooper said. Consciousness. “I am also on a mission to raise money for pancreatic cancer research in the hope that it will one day lead to a cure.” Advertising 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Next month, she will be leading a team of runners and walkers (the self-proclaimed Make Every Moment Count team) in the Run for a Reason event during the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend (May 27-28). A team has already raised him $98,000 for pancreatic cancer research at an Ottawa hospital. Over the past nine years, Hooper’s team has raised over $370,000 for the cause. Former Ottawa Senator enforcer Chris Neal retired his jersey number in a ceremony earlier this year. increase. Hooper’s husband, Dr. John Hooper, and the hospital’s CEO, Cameron Love, will lead the Ottawa Hospital team. All funds collected from the game will be used for pancreas research. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite. The final lap of Cindy Hooper’s emotional life A 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome, autism, and ADHD does not take medication. CHEO’s new program is about to help Share this article on social networks advertising 1 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

