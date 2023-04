Post-sleep binocular visual stimulation helps treat common visual impairments in children

Amblyopia, sometimes called lazy eye, is a common vision problem in children and babies, usually by having a child’s strong eye wear a patch to improve vision in the weaker eye. have been treated. Recent research suggests that treatments that require the eyes to work together may accelerate recovery in people with amblyopia. Other studies have shown that getting the right amount of sleep can help repair or rebuild neural networks in the brain, especially in children, said Sarah Atton, a researcher at the University of Michigan. . Aton’s lab combined two research questions to find that visual stimuli given to both eyes, rather than just the amblyopic mice, could help them experience a more complete recovery of visual function. I found For even better results, mice had to be put to sleep immediately after the rich visual experience. The team’s results are published in Communications Biology. Current standard practice for treating children, and perhaps adults, with amblyopia may have room for improvement. ”

Sara Aton, Associate Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology First, our findings suggest that patch therapy, which has been routinely used for decades, may be inferior to recently developed methods aimed at getting the eye to work together. It suggests that there is “Second, attention to the child’s sleep timing with respect to this therapy suggests that it is easy to implement and may have very large benefits regarding therapeutic potential. To study amblyopia, the researchers looked at mice with the same type of long-term loss of visual information processing that occurs in the brains of children with amblyopia. A rich visual stimulus was presented to the mice. Mice could either close their stronger eye mimicking patch therapy or keep both eyes open simultaneously. Researchers have found that binocular visual stimulation (looking at both eyes together) increases brain plasticity. Additionally, they tested the importance of sleep in this therapy. Some of these benefits were reversed when mice were put to sleep but sleep was disrupted in the first few hours after visual stimulation. Their findings suggest that patch therapy, which has been routinely used for decades, may be inferior to recently developed methods aimed at getting the eye to work together. The study also suggests that paying attention to the timing of children’s sleep with respect to this therapy is easy to implement and may have very large benefits regarding therapeutic potential. . “We hope this will open new avenues for clinicians to test pediatric patients. It’s a lot,” said Aton. “Patch therapy has been the standard of care for decades. “Since then, our technical competence in visual therapy has improved, as has our understanding of how sleep contributes to the development of brain function. treatment options will be seen.” UM co-authors also include Jessy Martinez, Marcus Donnelly, Donald Popke, Daniel Torres, Lydia Wilson, William Brancaleone, Sarah Sheskey, Cheng-mao Lin, Brittany Clawson, and Sha Jiang. sauce: Journal reference: Martinez, JD, others(2023). An enhanced binocular experience followed by sleep optimally restores binocular visual cortical responses in a mouse model of amblyopia. communication biology. doi.org/10.1038/s42003-023-04798-y.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230418/Binocular-visual-stimulation-followed-by-sleep-helps-treat-common-vision-problem-in-children.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related