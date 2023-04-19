UM Researchers Use AI to Understand Vulnerability of Lung Cancer Cells





Missoula – A scientific team including University of Montana biologist Mark Grimes recently used artificial intelligence to better understand how groups of proteins in lung cancer cells regulate cell division and metabolism. This study may lead to a better understanding of lung cancer vulnerability and future anticancer therapies. Here are the findings: Published in PLOS Computational Biology. “We looked at how the cells responded to anticancer drugs used to treat lung cancer,” Grimes said. “The human brain is not very good at understanding patterns in large spreadsheets, so we used machine learning algorithms to detect patterns in data that are hard to see.” He said lung cancer remains the leading cause of death. New drugs to treat lung cancer are effective for a while, but cancer cells can evolve to form new tumors and cause recurrence. Combining drugs to attack cancer cells may help solve this problem, but only if researchers have a better understanding of cancer cells’ weaknesses. “The beauty of this study is that we turned the patterns we found into networks representing mutated genes, called oncogenes, and cell-signaling pathways that are affected by drugs that target oncogenes,” Grimes said. said Mr. “This study takes this approach to the next level by examining interactions between pathways, groups of proteins that work together in cells.” This, he says, has given his research team both a higher-level and molecular-level view of the interplay between pathways that cause cancer cells to divide and regulate their metabolism. Grimes said cancerous tumors are often hypermetabolic and have a limited supply of oxygen. “Thus, identifying links between these pathways offers an opportunity to add vulnerability to nutrient uptake and utilization in combination with other anticancer therapies.” Other partners in research include Georgetown University. Moffitt Hospital, Tampa, Florida. and the University of Manitoba. ### contactBy: Mark Grimes, UM Professor of Biology, 406-243-4977, mark.grimes@mso.umt.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.umt.edu/news/2023/04/041823canc.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related