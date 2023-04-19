HPV causes multiple cancers, but knowledge of links lags behind





According to a recent study presented at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting, vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) can prevent multiple types of cancer, but vaccination rates, and HPV and cancer Public knowledge of the relevance of “More than 90% of HPV-related cancers can be prevented with HPV vaccination, but vaccination remains suboptimal,” said the study’s lead author, Henry Ford Health’s Division of Health Sciences and Ear, Nose and Throat. said Eric Adjei Boakye, a scientific assistant in the department. In Detroit, he said in a press release about the findings. It is estimated that more than half (54.5%) of US adolescents receive the recommended dose of HPV vaccine, and the government has set a target of 80% vaccination coverage for this population. read more: HPV-related cancers: why take the risk? In addition, Boakye and his team contributed to the Health Information National We analyzed data from the Trends (HINTS) survey. Survey respondents were asked, “Do you believe that HPV can cause cancer of the anus, cervix, oral cavity, and penis?” The answers were “yes”, “no” and “don’t know”. In 2014, 77.6% of respondents reported being aware that HPV causes cervical cancer. That number has dropped to 70.2% for him in 2020. According to the researchers, perceptions of the correlation between HPV and cancer remained constant, but lower for other disease states. Awareness of the link between HPV and anal cancer was 27.9% in 2014 and 27.4% in 2020.

Oral cancer awareness was 31.2% and 29.5% in 2014 and 2020 respectively

Penile cancer awareness is 30.3%, then 28.4% “Given the association between awareness of HPV-related cancers and HPV vaccination coverage, it is important to raise public awareness of this association as it may help increase vaccination coverage,” Boakye said. said Mr. first time HPV vaccine, Gardasilwas first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2006 for women ages 9 to 26. “When the vaccine was first approved and recommended, the HPV story was very female-centric. As a result, while most people know about HPV-caused cervical cancer, other “We don’t know about. Our results suggest that interventions to raise awareness of all HPV-related cancers would benefit public health,” Boakye said. Three years later, in 2009, the FDA extended Gardasil approval to boys and men. This is because HPV was also associated with anal, oral, and penile cancers. Then, in 2014, an updated version of the vaccine, Gardasil 9, was approved. This new iteration of Gardasil protected against 9 types of HPV. Boakye said having patients and providers discuss the importance of the HPV vaccine is one of the key steps to increasing vaccination coverage. Additionally, clinicians and public health officials need to work together to raise awareness of the importance of vaccines, including the fact that vaccines can prevent more than 90% of his HPV-related cancers. “Surveys show that when HPV information is received from health care providers, the public has a high degree of trust in that information. “Every clinical visit should be used as an opportunity to educate patients about the cancer-preventive benefits of cancer therapy,” Boakye said. For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.

