What is Ritalin ADHD Medication? – Forbes Health





Ritalin is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug under the brand name of methylphenidate, a first-line treatment for ADHD in children ages 6 and older and adults. It is also a second line treatment for the sleep disorder narcolepsy. By inhibiting the reuptake of the two neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine, methylphenidate produces classical stimulatory effects within the central nervous system, primarily the prefrontal cortex, thereby implicating motivation and behavior. It increases their amount in key areas of the brain that do. In most cases, ADHD symptoms such as hyperactivity and inattentiveness improve. Ritalin is a federally regulated substance due to its behavioral pharmacological similarities to methamphetamine and cocaine. Ritalin can cause dependence and misuse, so take it only as directed by your doctor. Joseph Schland, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Riverside Community Care and Lecturer in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, explains: “Excessive intake of stimulants can have a considerable effect on blood pressure and heart rate, so this is something you really need to be aware of.” That said, Ritalin is safe to take, and people with ADHD should not go untreated for fear of developing an addiction. David Feifel, MD, professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego, and founder and president of the Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute, said: “It’s been clearly demonstrated over and over again…so in many ways, this drug has many beneficial effects.” Other Potential Uses of Ritalin Ritalin is usually prescribed to treat ADHD, but it can also be used to treat several other conditions. When a drug is used to treat a condition that is not federally approved, it is called “off label” use. Although there is no FDA approval to treat these conditions, Ritalin may also be prescribed to treat: depression

fatigue in cancer patients

Intractable depression in the elderly population

Apathy in Alzheimer’s disease

