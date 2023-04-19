Health
‘Luckiest’ mom battles stage 4 stomach cancer
The news hit like lightning.
“I didn’t know you could get stomach cancer!”
In 2018, Camilla Rowe, a Korean-American clinical psychologist from Orange County, California, had a glamorous home life.she married an actor Brennan Elliott Since 2011, the couple has had two small children, five-year-old Liam and three-year-old Luna. Everyone was happy and healthy.
But Rowe’s stomach had been bothering her for some time. She had heartburn that wouldn’t go away. “Her pain was burning and stabbing and I was in tears most nights. I wondered if she had had a heart attack,” she recalled. She had had her heartburn every time she was pregnant, but she felt this was different.
A 39-year-old mother was seen by a doctor who prescribed an antacid. They worked and the rebound discomfort was intense until she tried to stop taking them.
She went to a gastroenterologist. More antacids. She was warned against drinking too much coffee, spicy food, etc., but she did not get better.
A third doctor decided to investigate further and performed an endoscopy to look inside Rowe’s stomach. An 18- to 19-mm whitish area resembling an ulcer or possibly scar tissue was revealed.
It was neither. A follow-up examination confirmed the more stringent diagnosis. Low was a poorly differentiated gastric adenocarcinoma, an aggressive form of gastric adenocarcinoma. stomach cancer.
“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I felt intense panic and fear. I thought it was a death sentence.”
Doesn’t matter, she thought. She has always been a healthy person. She is a high school student who is good at swimming and track and field. A young adult she maintained a fit lifestyle. (“She met her husband for the first time at the gym,” she said.) Besides, she thought cancer was an old man’s disease. How could this happen to her?
in danger
Sadly, it makes sense.
Gastric cancer is not one of the top 10 cancers in the United States, but global tragedy, afflicts more than one million people worldwide each year. Nearly half of these cases occur in China, but the incidence of stomach cancer in South Korea is more than double his, reaching 35 per 100,000 people. Kim, who was born in the United States but is of Korean descent, looks back with regret.
“In South Korea, stomach cancer screening starts at age 35. If I lived in South Korea…” Her voice breaks.
Asians also do not leave high risks behind when migrating to the West. Whether it’s a food culture that favors salty smoked foods, or certain genetic mutations (especially his CDH-1 gene), Helicobacter pylori bacteria — Biggest Risk Factors for Gastric Cancer — Asian Americans have three times the risk of stomach cancer compared to non-Asian, non-Hispanic Caucasians.
Indeed, cancer is often a “disease of the elderly,” but the incidence of stomach cancer among older people in the United States is declining, and studies point to a startling increase in stomach cancers under the age of 50. No one knows why. ‘My youngest patient he was 22,’ said surgical oncologist Dr. Wu Yanghee, M.D.world authority on gastric cancer and director of City of Hope Gastroenterology Minimally Invasive Treatment Program.
Row’s cancer was stage 1B. She had surgery to remove her stomach, followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy. She was quite capable of living a normal life without her stomach, and six months after her surgery, Row was back to normal again. For a while her cancer went away.
But stomach cancer is a stubborn enemy. According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 90% of his patients relapse within 5 years of surgery and 70% of her within 2 years.
In late 2021, one of Row’s routine blood tests to track circulating tumor DNA became positive, and by January 2022, doctors discovered a tumor in Row’s ovary. This meant her cancer had progressed to stage 4, a terrifying prospect.
“I was really scared,” she recalled. “The stomach was gone, but the cancer was hibernating somewhere.”
She underwent further surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes, then was followed up with a combination of florouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and an intensive chemotherapy known as FLOT, an acronym for docetaxel. Nevertheless, in more than half of these cases, cancer eventually recurs in the peritoneum, the lining of the abdomen.
Doctors told Lowe that he might need chemotherapy “permanently,” but there are no guarantees. Not enough, she thought. She wanted to fight for her family, for her life. she wanted more
second opinion
It was then that a friend, a fellow stomach cancer patient, told Lowe about the City of Hope and Wu. I think,’ he said.
Lowe knew he had found his answer.
“It was emotional for me,” she recalled. “I felt something different in her. I admired her vision, her confidence, her unconventional way of thinking.”
Perhaps what she felt was Wu’s single-minded focus on eradicating stomach cancer.
“It’s my life’s dedication,” Wu said without the slightest hesitation.
Woo’s plan for Row includes more surgeries to remove any isolated traces of tumor that may be found, and then HIPEC: hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemoperfusionIn chemotherapy, chemotherapy drugs are heated and pumped directly into the abdominal cavity, where they circulate for a period of time before being washed out. This method provides chemotherapy concentrations that are 40 times more potent than standard intravenous chemotherapy, which is difficult to effectively reach the peritoneal region.
Over the past 40 years, data on HIPEC have been mixed. It is still not standard treatment. Nevertheless, Woo believed he would make a good candidate for Row.
“Her PCI was low [peritoneal cancer index] score,” explained Wu. She met all the criteria. ”
It wasn’t easy. Row required her four surgeries, each closely tracked by her husband Brennan and shared on her social media accounts. “I don’t think there is a braver, stronger, fearless man,” he wrote.
The first three attempts were sub-optimal. I was disappointed. And it was personal.
“For better or worse, I found myself emotionally connected to my patients,” Woo said. Still, as he prayed, he thought, ‘I didn’t give up today. ”
second chance
But the 4th time was a charm. On March 6, 2023, all post-surgery tests were negative. No cancer anywhere. Wu was impatient and picked up the phone with the good news.
“I was able to give hope to a patient who had a purpose in life, and I couldn’t stop smiling during the call. It’s the best part.”
Brennan told the world.
“Today is the day to rejoice in the mercy and grace of God,” he wrote. Instagram“To everyone who has prayed for us and encouraged us so far, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support as a family and how grateful we are.” I can’t! I’m Cloud Nine!!”
No one has any illusions here. The majority of stage 4 patients do not survive.
“I don’t know if this is forever,” said Wu. “She must find a better treatment for Camilla before her cancer returns.”
As for Law, having been defeated and resurrected so many times, she is determined to keep fighting and prove she can beat Stage 4. Is called.
“I am the luckiest girl in the world,” she declared. “Everything came together for me. But I worked really hard. I didn’t say no.”
“I am very lucky to have found City of Hope and Dr. Wu, who understands my risks.
“And I hope my story gives hope to other patients.
“You may have to fight for it. Work your way out.”
Main photo: Helicobacter pylori bacteria.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cityofhope.org/luckiest-mom-battles-stage-4-gastric-cancer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
