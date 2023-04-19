Continuous glucose monitoring; genetic testing for hypothyroidism











It remains unclear whether continuous blood glucose monitoring benefits people without diabetes, researchers report. A recent study found a discrepancy between the glycemic control index (GMI), a continuous blood glucose monitoring metric that estimates HbA1c, and laboratory-measured HbA1c.





“Based on our findings, it is not appropriate to use the GMI as a substitute for HbA1c in people without diabetes.” Viral N. Shah, MD, An associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at the adult clinic at the Barbara Davis Center Diabetes Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus told Healio. It was last week’s headline news in endocrinology. A second top story featured research into the potential for using genetic testing to help diagnose congenital hypothyroidism in children. reported that the diagnosis of 10 people was altered by genetic testing. Read these and other top stories in endocrinology below. Q&A: CGM metrics may not provide accurate health data for people without CGM metrics. Diabetes It is well established that continuous glucose monitoring is beneficial for people with diabetes to understand their glucose profile, but it is still unclear whether these metrics apply to people without diabetes. read more. Genetic testing may help confirm diagnosis in children with congenital hypothyroidism Genetic testing can be used to confirm a diagnosis of congenital hypothyroidism in children, according to findings published in the European Thyroid Journal. read more. standalone reader freestyle Libre 3 CGM Receives FDA clearance According to the press release, the FDA has given permission to use stand-alone readers to display real-time glucose levels and integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems. read more. A plant-based low-carbohydrate diet is associated with a lower risk of type 2 death Diabetes Research data shows that a low-carbohydrate diet focused on macronutrients from whole grains, fruits, and vegetables is associated with a lower risk of death in people with type 2 diabetes. read more. Intensive diabetes management does not preserve C-peptide in type 1 adolescents Diabetes Research data show that older children with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes who received intensive diabetes management with automated insulin administration had no difference in pancreatic C-peptide levels compared to standard care. bottom. read more.

