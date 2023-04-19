COVID-19 may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, especially for those who have been in the ICU





People who had COVID-19 and had to spend some time in the intensive care unit (ICU) were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within a year of infection compared with people who had not been exposed to the virus. was significantly more likely to According to researchers at the University of British Columbia in Canada,

A study published in Jama Network Open and reported new york times, also found that men were more likely to develop diabetes than women. Those who were hospitalized were more than twice as likely to progress to a diabetes diagnosis compared to those who were not infected.A patient admitted to an intensive care unit was more than three times as likely to develop diabetes. was. The study is important because it adds to the growing body of evidence about the long-term effects of Covid. Dr. Naveed Z. Janjua, professor of population and public health at the university, was quoted as saying: The study relates to the diabetes diagnoses of his 125,000+ individuals who tested positive for his Covid in 2020 and 2021, and his 500,000+ individuals who were uninfected during the same period. It is even more important because “There are many studies that have tracked diabetes development in patients post-Covid. But this is important because of the large sample size. “The risk is 17% higher than baseline risk. In men, the figure is 22%,” said Dr. Ambrish Mithal, chairman of Max Healthcare’s Endocrinology and Diabetes Division. “An earlier study by Cedar Sinai in February showed that people who were not vaccinated had a higher risk of diabetes than those who were not vaccinated. It showed a 2.5-fold higher risk for unvaccinated people,” he says. What is science? So how do viruses affect insulin sensitivity? Dr. Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, explains the science. ” coronavirus, like many other viruses, infects insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells. Both pancreatic and lung cells are dotted with ACE2 receptors that the virus uses as a route of entry into the human body, causing cell damage and death. Additionally, the virus causes an inflammatory response in the pancreas. This releases inflammatory cytokines and damages insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells. It’s because of this factor that people with COVID develop diabetes over time,” he says. A 2022 study by the Wroclaw Medical University in Poland also pointed to similar results. “Diabetes appears to be more than just a condition that leaves patients vulnerable to more serious conditions. COVID-19, but can also occur as a result of being infected with this virus. Some of her SARS-CoV-2 hospitalized patients experience acute pancreatitis due to direct viral infection to tissues or systemic multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) with elevated levels of amylase and lipase.Some reports have clarified the relationship between pancreatic development and treatment cancer SARS-CoV-2 infection. It has been hypothesized that assessment of pancreatic function should be enhanced in her post-COVID-19 patients, both adults and children. How the virus accelerated other triggers There are other factors that lead to diabetes as well. “If there is an underlying pre-diabetic condition, steroid use in critically ill patients accelerates the development of diabetes. Trauma, anxiety, and stress led to elevated blood glucose levels in patients. For some patients who were more likely to develop diabetes later in life because of poor lifestyle or dietary choices, obesity, or a family history of diabetes, COVID could be symptomatic. In our clinic, we are witnessing a rapid surge in post-COVID diabetes diagnoses and worsening diabetic patients,” says Dr. Wangnoo. Does this study establish causation? He had a small internal investigation at the hospital, which is similar to these larger results. “We followed 200 of his Covid patients who recovered during his one year. Of those, 16 patients or 8% developed diabetes without a history of blood sugar. A total of 130. of patients had worse glycemic control,” he adds. Of course, a direct causal link between diabetes and Covid infection has not yet been precisely established. Those who did may have been more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes simply because they became health conscious and monitored themselves better. It may have become clear, I know a lot of patients who were asymptomatic and started having their sugar levels tested after 3 months, and since early diagnosis is the mainstay of prevention, they will be more vigilant and more cautious going forward. You have to get your lifestyle right,” says Dr. Wangnu. Dr. Mithal agrees. “These are mostly association studies. But a clear pattern is emerging,” he says. Researchers in a Canadian study calculated that about 3.4% of all new cases of diabetes could be attributed to Covid infection.For men, the figure was 4.75%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/covid-19-increase-risk-type-2-diabetes-icu-new-study-8564870/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related