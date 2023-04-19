Health
ADHD substance abuse in school.Weird Ozempic Dreams; COVID Raises Diabetes Risk
Reported by 1 in 4 middle school or high school students Abuse of prescription stimulants Used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). (JAMA network open)
The Supreme Court expected to dominate today On whether to restrict access to the abortion drug mifepristone (Mifeprex) lower court judgment Go through court. (APs)
Secretary of HHS Xavier Becerra violated the Hatch LawWhen it advocated for the election of Senator Alex Padilla (Democrat of California) at an event last fall, the law restricts the political activity of federal employees, the special counsel’s office said. (washington post)
who Condemned attack reported in Sudan At least three people were killed and two injured.
Some people using semaglutide (Ozempic) have reported Weird and famous dreams. (insider)
Teladoc expands telemedicine services with: obesity medicine Prescription. (Reuters)
Vaccine message focused on Protect others in your community It was more effective than messages urging viewers to protect themselves. (PNAS Nexus)
Insurance companies are starting to cover telemedicine abortion.new york times)
former 1-800 Get Shin Doctor He was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fraudulently filing a claim of approximately $120 million. (KTLA)
caveat restaurant menu label Reduced the likelihood that people would order products with a lot of sugar. (American Journal of Prevention Medicine)
Texas woman charged with murder Beating a pregnant hospital worker Caused her to lose her unborn child. (NBC News)
Eisai and Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug Lecanemab (Leqembi) shows no net health benefit Of current treatment options, drug price watchdog ICER said: (Axios)
A smartwatch could Detect early Parkinson’s disease disease. (npj Parkinson’s disease)
FDA expands indication for atogepant (Qulipta) Prevention of chronic migraines In adults, AbbVie published.
The agency also granted marketing authorization to the NTX100 Tonic Exercise Activation System for the relief of moderate-to-severe key symptoms restless leg syndrome.
Neuspera Medical said it has received FDA clearance for its micro-implant system. peripheral nerve stimulation For managing chronic pain.
According to the American Lung Association, fewer Americans live in areas with unhealthy air. Annual State of the Air Report.
From 2017 to March 2020, about 35% of children and about 59% of adults Dietary supplement useddata from the National Health and Nutrition Survey showed.
SARS-CoV-2 infection is high risk of diabetes, the more severe the disease, the higher the risk. (JAMA network open)
There is insufficient evidence to determine the benefits and harms of vision. Screening of asymptomatic patients For skin cancer, says the United States Task Force on Preventive Services. (jam)
While the response to the pandemic has settled down, the Biden administration COVID Vaccines for the Uninsured people. (Politico)
A federal judge ruled that Mississippi must join the other states allow religious exemptions For school-designated vaccinations. (APs)
actor Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital A week after he revealed his daughter was hospitalized after a “medical complication.”CNN)
