Poor diet causes 70% of type 2 diabetes, says new study

Poor diets are responsible for most of the newly diagnosed cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide, according to a new analysis.

More specifically, this modeling study showed that about 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes, representing 70% of all type 2 diabetes diagnoses in 2018, were associated with an unbalanced diet. Science and Policy, Tufts University, Boston, MA, and colleagues.research is publish online April 17th natural medicine.

The results also showed that the greatest burden of type 2 diabetes was from overconsumption of wheat and polished rice (24.6%), overconsumption of processed meat (20.3%), and underconsumption of whole grains (26.1%). It also shows that Researchers determined that factors such as drinking too much fruit juice and not eating enough non-starchy vegetables, nuts, or seeds had a significant impact on new cases of the disease.

“These findings will help inform clinicians, policy makers, and private sector stakeholders about their nutritional priorities to encourage healthier dietary choices in response to this pandemic. It helps,” O’Hearn said. press release.

Previous research suggests that poor diet is responsible for about 40% of type 2 diabetes worldwide, researchers note.

The team believes they found a 70% contribution to new information in their analysis, including the first-ever inclusion of refined grains, which was one of the biggest contributors to diabetes burden. Up-to-date data on diet based on national individual-level dietary surveys, not agricultural estimates.

“Our study suggests that poor carbohydrate quality is the leading cause of diet-related type 2 diabetes globally, with important variations across countries and over time.” Nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutritional Sciences and Policy.

“These new findings highlight key areas for national and global focus to improve nutrition and reduce the devastating burden of diabetes.

“Neglected and only projected to rise in incidence, type 2 diabetes will continue to impact people’s health, economic productivity and the capacity of health care systems, and contribute to health inequalities around the world. Let’s go,” said O’Hearn.

that‘s Reducing Harmful Dietary Ingredients…

O’Hearn et al. explore how the global burden of diet-related type 2 diabetes is affected by inequality and other factors known to influence risk, such as dietary components. We set out to fill the information gaps in knowledge about

They used information from the Global Diet Database to examine dietary intake in 184 countries from 1990 to 2018. We also examined data on demographics from multiple sources, her estimated incidence of type 2 diabetes worldwide, and food choices, including the effects of 11 different diets. Factors from previous studies.

They found that there were 8.6 million more cases of type 2 diabetes in 2018 than there were in 1990 due to poor diets.

Regionally, Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia have the highest rates of diet-related type 2 diabetes, especially in Poland and Russia, which tend to be high in red meat, processed meat, and potatoes. Incidence was also high in Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly in Colombia and Mexico, due to high consumption of sugary drinks and processed meats and low intake of whole grains.

Between 1990 and 2018, the largest increase in type 2 diabetes due to inadequate diet was observed in sub-Saharan Africa, but in regions where diet had less impact on type 2 diabetes cases. includes South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Diet-related type 2 diabetes was more common in urban and rural populations, with the exception of high-income countries, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, where the burden was greater in rural populations and less educated individuals. It was generally greater among residents, highly educated individuals and less educated individuals.

Notably, women had lower rates of diet-related type 2 diabetes than men, and these rates were inversely related to age.

Overconsumption of harmful dietary factors contributed to a larger proportion (60.8%) of the burden of type 2 diabetes globally than underconsumption of protective dietary factors (39.2%).

“Future studies should explore whether a more complex diet-type 2 diabetes dose-response relationship exists,” the authors conclude.

O’Hearn reports that he has received research funding from the Gates Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and Vail Innovative Global Studies, and has been employed by Food Systems for the Future. The Mozaffarian reports that it is funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, Vail He Innovative Global Research, and the East He Bay He Community Foundation Kaiser He Permanente Fund. Personal rates from Acasti Pharma, Barilla, Danone, and Motif FoodWorks. He has served on the Scientific Advisory Boards of Beren Therapeutics, Brightseed, Calibrate, DiscernDx, Elysium Health, Filtricine, HumanCo, January, Perfect Day, Tiny Organics, and (discontinued) Day Two and Season Health. He owns shares in Calibrate and HumanCo. Receive chapter royalties from UpToDate. Disclosures for other authors are provided in the article.

Ashley Lyles is an award-winning medical journalist. She graduated from New York University’s Science, Health, and Environmental Reporting Program. Previously, she studied professional writing at Michigan State University. Her work has gone to Honduras, Cambodia, France and Ghana and has appeared in media such as The New York Times Daily 360, PBS NewsHour, The Huffington Post, Undark, The Root, Psychology Today, TCTMD, Insider Health and Tonic. . She has publications such as (Health by Vice).

natural medicine. 2023;29:982-995. full text

Follow us for diabetes and endocrinology news twitter and Facebook.