How health teams are working to contain the Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania

Marburg belongs to a family of viruses called filoviruses, named for their filament-like appearance, of which Ebola is a member. Its natural host is a species of flying fox that spends most of its time in caves and mines. These bats can carry the virus without getting sick or dying, but if a person gets infected, for example, if they go into a mine and spend too much time there, they can develop deadly viral hemorrhagic fever. It may cause

Anais Regan

What is the current outbreak status in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea?

As of 7 April, the current total number of infected cases in Tanzania is 8. Seven of them were confirmed and one was probable, indicating that there was very good evidence that the person had a disease consistent with Marburg but died before the sample was taken. I mean. I think this was the index case. Of the 8 cases, 5 have died, 1 has recovered and 2 have been treated and are in the final stages. The outbreak has only affected her one district in the north of the country near Lake Victoria.

Equatorial Guinea also currently has 14 confirmed cases, including 1 recovered, 2 under treatment, 10 deaths and 1 positive sample with no identifiable case.

Of concern in Equatorial Guinea is that the outbreak likely began in December and that the transmission chain has not been detected or yet recognized. Equally concerning, cases have been confirmed in five districts within four provinces across the country’s mainland.

Any clues as to how these epidemics started?

In Equatorial Guinea, through retrospective epidemiological investigations, we were able to trace some cases back to a fairly remote rural area in the northeast of the country. I found So far, no samples have been collected from these bats, although this could be one explanation.

In Tanzania, investigations are underway to understand whether the index patient’s exposure was in the Bukoba area or an island in Lake Victoria.

Outbreaks of Marburg appear to be increasing in frequency and geographical spread. does anyone know why?

if you see map All places where Marburg occurs are within the range of this species of bat. This year he had two separate outbreaks in two different countries, but this does not necessarily mean that the frequency of Marburg disease has increased, the more likely is that cases can be detected improved national capacity. Even ten years ago, these cases could have gone unnoticed. Most often, patients occur in remote areas with no or limited access to health care facilities. As a result, it is very difficult to know the exact number of events per year.

That said, many countries are increasing their capacity not only to report strange events occurring in remote areas, but also to detect and confirm Ebola and Marburg cases through laboratory testing. Countries should not be blamed for reporting cases, they should be encouraged. The more events reported, the better prepared we are to respond and save lives.

Is there anything that distinguishes previous and current outbreaks of Marburg disease?

People become infected when they come in contact with bodily fluids (blood, stool, vomit) of a sick person, or when they wash themselves after death, for example, in an unsafe manner. No change has been seen in terms of transmission, nor has there been any change in the severity of the disease, but the mortality rate of confirmed cases is within the range seen previously. This means that the integrity of the genome has been sequenced. We then compared it with sequences obtained from humans and animals, and found no change.

How is the World Health Organization responding to outbreaks like this?

WHO has national offices in more than 150 Member States and regularly works with health authorities to support surveillance activities, build laboratory capacity, and prevent and control infections. Through these surveillance efforts, district teams may detect a series of deaths associated with specific symptoms, such as bloody diarrhea or signs of bleeding.

This information will normally be sent to the Ministry of Health and WHO, who will send at least one staff member to support the initial investigation. They go to the place, ask questions about what’s going on, ask when the disease started, visit sick people, try to collect samples such as blood, send them to laboratories so that we can Test what you have in mind.

If confirmed in Marburg, we will work together to issue a rapid risk assessment. It takes into account all the information so far and assigns a level of risk. In the case of Marburg or Ebola, we will soon implement an incident management system, a structure that will help coordinate all efforts that need to be delivered to the country, including the deployment of additional staff, the provision of equipment. Includes drugs and personal protective equipment (PPE). All of this happens within the first 24 hours.

However, the Marburg outbreak response depends on very good engagement and coordination with national authorities. An important first action is to engage health authorities, administrative authorities, political and religious leaders and influential groups at the local level to brief them and involve them in whatever interventions can be deployed. Without community, outbreaks cannot be controlled.

What will happen next to contain the outbreak?

We set out several pillars of activity to try to understand the chains of transmission, starting with what we call surveillance and epidemiology, identifying contacts of sick people and reporting symptoms. Isolate and care for them as soon as possible using.

Community outreach is needed to persuade people to seek early treatment if they are ill. This is primarily to reduce the risk of transmission within the community, but the earlier formal supportive care can be initiated, the better the chances of survival.

We can either start from scratch or help national laboratories set up testing labs as close to the outbreak as possible and establish systems to get samples there as quickly as possible. Also, very professional logistical work has to be done to ensure that there are cars, ambulances, electricity, etc. to be able to intervene.

Ensuring that health facilities in affected areas have adequate infection prevention and control procedures, such as ensuring that medical staff have access to basic PPE, to prevent infection when suspected patients arrive is critical. It’s a huge task. There is no patient-to-patient transmission.

Another area is working with communities to identify funeral practices that may pose a risk of transmitting the virus and replacing them with safer and more culturally acceptable ones. In many places, it is standard to wash the body when someone dies, but body fluids containing the virus may be present.

How is the disease treated?

There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments approved to treat Marburg, but even without them, we can stop the outbreak and improve our chances of survival. There are many interventions. For example, during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the scale of the epidemic sent people to treatment centers, but there were so many patients that it was very difficult for medical staff to provide supportive care. was.

Since then, an NGO called the Alliance for International Medical Action has Cube, Portable, private patient rooms with clear plastic walls allow the medical team to easily perform supportive care, such as monitoring electrolytes and administering solutes, from outside the unit. We are currently adapting the design of our treatment centers to enable better care and allow patients to see their families in a safe manner. This is very important.

There are also better diagnostic tests available closer to the patient. This is a huge improvement considering that we are dealing with a highly contagious Biosafety Level 4 drug.

What are the biggest challenges in dealing with viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks like Marburg and Ebola?

It depends on the context. There may be operational challenges. When you arrive, you may find that there is no water or electricity, there are medical facilities but medical staff do not have medicine or equipment, and you are very far away in the woods. But most importantly, it builds trust within the affected communities. When the community is with you, all is well.

It also depends a lot on how much the community trusts local health authorities. The challenge is not the sick person or their contacts. Starting with joining these communities, challenges always arise when you miss a few steps from the beginning.