Truths and misconceptions about allergens

Liljia Polo-Richards explains why it’s important to distinguish between vegan and other option-free options when serving sensitive consumers.

Vegan menu not always suitable for sensitive consumers

The global vegan market was estimated to be worth It will reach US$24.59 billion (around £18.5 billion) in 2022 and is expected to nearly double by 2028. in the UK alone 1.4 million people follow a vegan dietwhich corresponds to 2.6% of the population.

Given these figures, it’s no surprise that vegan products are increasingly appearing on supermarket shelves, and many companies are taking advantage of this trend to make their products more appealing to a broader market. increase.

If you look around the restaurant market, it’s not uncommon to find a completely separate vegan menu and many vegan options. It is clear that more and more people are embracing veganism or trying to reduce their intake of animal products while enjoying some of the vegan options.

I think this shows how companies are adapting to customer demands and trying to offer a wider range of choices. I can’t help but think that this is a step forward.

But there are also huge gaps and pitfalls in how vegan food is explained to customers. This is a major concern for people affected by food allergies.

What is veganism?

Before I get into this particular point, I’d like to remind you of what being vegan actually means. Definition provided by the Vegan Society:

“Veganism is a philosophy and a way of life that seeks, as far as possible and practicable, to eliminate, as far as possible and practicable, all forms of animal cruelty, exploitation of animals for food, clothing, or other purposes. Promote the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of humans and the environment.In dietary terms, this means the complete or partial absence of products of animal origin.”

Not always as expected

Digging deeper into the guidelines provided by the association regarding what is expected of food manufacturers and restaurants, they expect cross-contamination with animal products to be minimal. As we focus on the overall suitability of our ingredients and preparation methods, there is no fixed requirement that our products be completely free of traces of animals.

While this was not done on purpose or to cause harm, what are the vegan guidelines regarding food labeling where a product is considered vegan and therefore dairy or egg free by default? Vegan is not free of animal allergens, and in fact many vegan products may contain trace amounts of dairy and eggs. Just check the allergen label, and vegan ice cream, for example, may be completely inappropriate and unsafe for those who are allergic to cow’s milk.

More recently, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) started consultation Following key concerns raised by the UK’s largest food companies regarding: Prophylactic Allergen Labeling (PAL). One of the points covered relates to the use and misuse of the “free from” statement. This, sadly, has led to needless deaths in recent years as products were advertised as being free when in fact they were produced on the same production line. Products that use raw materials of animal origin.

We believe this new guidance, coupled with more regulation on what constitutes vegan food, will help protect sensitive consumers and clarify allergens in products.

loose terminology?

Another point I would like to cover, which I believe is very concerning, is the use of the word vegan “free” when it comes to anything related to dietary requirements. Many restaurant employees seem to refer to vegan menus when customers with celiac disease or allergies ask to see a specific allergen menu or simply want to be clear about what they offer.

Whatever the reason for the misunderstanding, it should not be acceptable for an employee to confuse two important and disparate terms in a food serving business. As we examined above, vegan means that the food is not made with animal products (albeit in small amounts), but food allergies or celiac disease can be caused by certain allergens or allergens. It describes a medical condition that makes it impossible to eat a group. Confusing the two can be dangerous and costly on many levels.

Investing in appropriate, high-quality allergen training should be considered by any business to ensure staff understand the key principles of allergen management and how to keep customers safe.

More should be done in this area to provide clarity to both consumers and the food industry as to what should and should not be considered vegan, and to clarify acceptable guidelines and regulations for food labeling. It’s clear what needs to be done. Not only does this keep businesses safe from accidents, it also provides peace of mind and safety for people with allergies.

To be clear, if a customer wants a gluten-free option, they don’t want to see your vegan menu.