Sonoma County prepares for super allergy season after months of heavy rain

Jim Rusk sat slumped on a bed in an examination room at FamilyCare Allergy & Asthma’s Petaluma office on Tuesday.

He rested his head on his crossed forearms as nurses pricked his bare back with trace amounts of allergens such as acacia, cat hair, juniper, Russian thistle, sage and grass.

Rusk, 61, a personal trainer in Petaluma, underwent a similar test six years ago and was told her stuffy nose and red, watery eyes were an allergic reaction to dust mites, a year-round problem.

However, he said the onset of his symptoms seemed to progress with the seasons.

“Trees shed pollen, you can feel it,” Rusk said while awaiting the results of the latest tests. “It feels heavy, like it’s got dirt on it. From those teary eyes, I feel like I’m watching a movie.”

Rask and countless other locals are preparing for what could be an unprecedented allergy season. This is the result of significant growth of grasses, flowers and other pollinators throughout the region following months of heavy rains.

For many, the promise of a vibrant superbloom after three years of severe drought can be less joy and more misery.

And it won’t be as bad as expected in the coming weeks, experts say.

Dr. Julie Caravallo, a board-certified allergist at FamilyCare Allergy & Asthma, said the rain delayed the appearance of grass pollen, which usually occurs in April. Caraballo is part of the Sutter Health Network, he is affiliated with the Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation.

“I haven’t actually seen grass pollen yet,” Caravallo said. “A few trees are pollinating right now and they are tall now.”

The stage was set for a massive explosion of grass pollen, she said, but it wouldn’t happen overnight or over the weekend. It gets worse on hillsides as the forest dries up.

John Petrick, CEO of FamilyCare Allergy & Asthma, says the upside is that rain delays the start of peak allergy season and keeps daily pollen counts low.

Petrick said he noticed yellow stains on the concrete Tuesday from “pollen blown out of the air” by recent rains Monday night.

Still, visible pollen, like the one that coats cars, decks, and patio tables, tends not to be the biggest culprit for allergy sufferers who blame pollen from grass, oak, elm, and juniper trees.

“These pollens aren’t that big, they’re very small, they’re very light, they’re carried by the wind and they cause more problems,” she said. is something you can do.”

Karen Ryan, a local psychiatric nurse, went out to Schöllenberger Park on Tuesday mornings and enjoyed walks about three times a week. said to often cause allergic reactions.

She got a reprieve on Tuesday.

“My allergies have gotten better. It was windy last week, so I took half my allergy meds,” Ryan said, adding that he takes allergy meds as needed.

Dr. Jewmaull Reed, chief of allergy and immunology at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, said an increasing number of patients are exhibiting eye and nose allergy symptoms.

“This is going to get worse,” Reed said. “It’s the beginning of the turf season. Now it’s mostly trees (pollen) that are in the air.”

Reed said people who know they’re suffering from allergies can take steps now before things get worse. This includes closing windows and doors in your home. Get a HEPA air filter for your bedroom. When starting to use intranasal corticosteroid drugs, it often takes him 2-3 weeks to reach maximum effect.

Reed said climate change and current weather patterns have exacerbated the recent pollen season, lengthening the allergy season and “making pollen more allergenic.”

He said rising temperatures and increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide are both linked to climate change and lead to more biomass above ground.

“Plants are bigger,” Reed said. “This means that more pollen can be produced per plant.”

According to Reed, allergic rhinitis (inflammation inside the nose) is estimated at 10% to 30% worldwide. But the number is increasing year by year, he said.

“This means more pollen, longer pollen seasons, and more people with allergies, increasing the burden on healthcare.

Inside the Petaluma Clinic on Tuesday, after a back pinprick test, Rusk underwent an intradermal test on his arm with a small needle. The injection created a small mass filled with the liquid allergen under the surface of the skin.

After waiting 15 minutes, Caraballo tells Rask the results of the test.

“Just a tick, my friend,” she said. “The only thing you were allergic to was dust mites.”

Rusk shook his head, but accepted the diagnosis. On the bright side, treatment would take the form of pills rather than allergy injections.

“I wanted to know if I was allergic to anything that was blowing outside,” he said.

