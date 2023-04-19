Top page: Covid, RSV and flu – the winter wave of infections is coming





The Covid threat is not over yet.Photography/Arin Luna

Rising Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths suggest we may be heading for another harsh winter. , up from 12,129 the previous week. An additional issue is that Covid isn’t the only disease we have to deal with. Dr Gemma Geoghegan, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Otago, said: front page This year, the podcast confirms that other, more established viruses should also be considered. “RS virus outbreaks were especially prevalent in 2021 when the travel bubble with Australia hit, due to increased cross-border travel,” she says. advertisement Advertise on NZME. “New Zealand has already reported many flu cases this year.” Winter is when respiratory viruses are most common, and the problem is exacerbated by the fact that we spend more time indoors. “The new coronavirus will be one of the respiratory viruses that gets worse in the winter, when seasonality increases.” Geoghegan said New Zealanders should take this as a warning and stay up to date on flu vaccines as well as Covid boosters. advertisement Advertise on NZME. “Immunities are waning and it’s been quite some time since most people had boosters or vaccines,” she says. She explains that vaccine technology has come a long way since most New Zealanders received the first batch of vaccines. “The new bivalent vaccine not only provides protection against the original strain that first emerged in Wuhan, but also contains the Omicron spike protein.” This is important. This is because the majority of cases that continue to spread around Aotearoa are still caused by subspecies of Omicron. This includes new Arcturus variants that are being closely monitored by medical professionals around the world. “Everything including Omicron, this [vaccine] It should provide better protection than previous versions of the vaccine. ” So how bad is our winter outbreak? Do we need another massive publicity campaign to encourage kiwi vaccination? Where do we leave vulnerable members of society behind? Listen to the full episode of front page Hear Dr. Geoghegan answer these questions and more on our podcast. • The Front Page is the New Zealand Herald’s daily news podcast, available weekdays at 5am. • Follow podcasts at . iheart radio, Apple podcasts, Spotifyor where you can get podcasts.

