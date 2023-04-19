Lipid Molecules Help Penetrate Stroke Treatments Into Brain – ScienceDaily





Increasingly, researchers are making use of the blood-brain barrier to introduce post-stroke therapies into the brain. The blood-brain barrier allows only certain molecules to pass from the blood to the brain. molecular therapyJapanese researchers found that antisense oligonucleotides — specialized molecules that can modulate RNA and alter protein production — bind to a specific class of lipids known as alpha-tocopherol, which preferentially target stroke-damaged areas from the blood. (Table of Contents).

Current stroke treatments are only effective when delivered within a short timeframe, limiting their effectiveness in many patients. Many new treatments are being investigated that can be applied beyond this short window of opportunity. One such treatment involves the use of antisense oligonucleotides. Antisense oligonucleotides can be targeted, for example, to increase production of beneficial proteins or decrease production of harmful proteins after stroke. But getting these molecules to reach the right area at the right time can be a challenge, something researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University wanted to address. “We recently developed an antisense oligonucleotide known as a DNA/RNA heteroduplex oligonucleotide, or HDO,” said Takanori Yokota, lead author of the study. “To see how different lipids affect his HDO uptake in the brain, we linked it to cholesterol or his TOC and gave him an ly induced stroke on only one side of the brain. We injected it into the blood of mice that were killed.” Unexpectedly, TOC-binding molecules were observed at very high levels only on the stroke-damaged side of the brain, whereas cholesterol-binding molecules were elevated on both sides of the brain. This suggests that TOC specifically increases his HDO uptake after stroke, whereas cholesterol does not. Additionally, HDO can be tailored to target different genes, so it was used to silence genes known to be beneficial in stroke. As expected, the researchers observed a larger area of ​​stroke-related damage in this his TOC-linked HDO-treated mouse. “Together, our findings suggest that TOC-linked HDO is safe to use, preferentially taken up and incorporated into cells in stroke-damaged areas,” says Yokota. “This delivery method could be very useful for targeted up- or down-regulation of protein expression after stroke.” Given the relative paucity of stroke therapies targeting the pathological processes that occur after stroke, the current findings are of great importance. Increasing anti-inflammatory proteins and/or decreasing inflammatory proteins in the stroke-damaged brain is a promising way to avoid secondary damage to the brain after a stroke has occurred, and may contribute to the development of stroke-related disorders. lead to a decrease.

